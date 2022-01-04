Cadiz vs Seville Guess – Bets for Spain 2022-01-04 17:15:00

Cádiz vs Seville – Spain La Liga: Cádiz and Sevilla meet at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium, in the city of Cádiz, for the 19th round of the First Division of the Spanish Championship.

Cadiz x Seville – The duel is scheduled to take place this Monday afternoon, January 3, 2022, at 5:15 pm Brasília time.

The modest team from Cádiz will have to deal with eight absences for this match and hopes that this doesn’t hinder them too much in trying to score at home against a big team in Spanish football.

Among injured and sidelined for testing positive for Covid-19 are athletes like Alejo, Arzamendia, Carcelen, Chust and José Mari.

In the last round, Cádiz faced the mighty Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabéu and showed all their strength when they pulled off a 0-0 draw on the scoreboard, curbing the offensive momentum of the best attack in the Spanish league.

In addition, the team is also alive in the Copa del Rey of Spain after beating Albacete away from home by a score of 1-0.

Despite the good stage, Cádiz is still in the relegation zone of the Spanish elite leaderboard, with 14 points conquered so far, occupying the 19th and penultimate place in the competition, with only one point less than Elche, which is the first club out of sticking.

In the last 5 times he took the field officially this season, 2 wins, 2 draws and only 1 loss were recorded. During this period they won against Villa de Fortuna and Albacete, drew with Real Madrid and also with Granada, in addition to having lost to Elche.

Playing at home, Cádiz has a recent record of only 1 win, 5 draws and 4 defeats in the last 10 matches played in this condition. Adding 8 goals in favor and 15 against.

And on the visitors side is the Sevilla team, which, in turn, fights in another area of ​​the leaderboard, fighting for the title and having a squad competitive enough to dream of great achievements this season.

In the last round, the team faced Barcelona at home and drew by the score of 1-1 and is still alive in the Copa del Rey of Spain and also in the European Champions League.

At the moment, the club ranks second in the Spanish league, with 38 points conquered so far, having eight points less than Real Madrid, which leads the competition.

In the last 5 matches there were 2 wins, 2 draws and only 1 loss. In this period won the Atl. Madrid and Ath. Bilbao, drew with Andratx and also with Barcelona, ​​in addition to having lost to Red Bull Salzburg.

In his 10 most recent matches played as a visitor, 3 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats were recorded in this condition. There were 9 goals scored and 6 conceded.

Guesses and Tips from Cádiz x Seville:

If Cádiz suffers from embezzlement, Sevilla suffers even more, totaling nine confirmed absences for this Monday, however, it still justifies a pre-game bet in their direction against modest Cádiz.

