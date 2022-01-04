California Court Rejects Case for ‘Nirvana’s Baby’, which was the cover of ‘Nevermind’ record | Music

California courts have rejected the lawsuit filed by Spencer Elden, who appeared at the age of 4 months on the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” record. In August, the young man known as “Nirvana’s baby” filed a lawsuit against the band, claiming he was sexually exploited as a child.

Elden’s lawyers pointed out that there had been “commercial child sexual exploitation from when he was a minor to the present day.” They even claim that the image makes Elden look like “a sex worker – grabbing a dollar bill.”

According to the BBC, the band asked for the case to be archived last month claiming that Elden’s arguments had no merit.

“Elden’s claim that the photograph on the cover of the Nevermind album is ‘child pornography’ does not seem serious,” the group’s lawyers said, adding that anyone who, following Elden’s theory, had a copy of the album ‘would be guilty of the crime of possession of child pornography'”.

They even stated that until recently, Elden seemed to enjoy the notoriety of being the “baby of Nirvana”

“He’s redone the photograph many times, tattooed the album title, appeared on a talk show mocking himself and wearing nude overalls, autographed album covers for sale on eBay, and used that context to try to date women”, enumerated the band’s defense.

Elden’s defense had until December 30, 2021 to respond to the request to dismiss the lawsuit, but missed the deadline.

According to the newspaper “The Guardian”, the lawsuit filed in California, USA, cited several parties and has 15 defendants, including band members, Courtney Love – widow of Kurt Cobain -, and the record company that released and distributed the disc in last three decades. The album was released in 1991.

Also according to the publication, Spencer Elden, currently 30 years old, was asking for damages of US$ 150,000 (approximately R$ 787,000) from each of the parties and wanted his case to be analyzed by a jury.

In the lawsuit, Elden allegedly produced child pornography with his image, which shows him swimming naked towards a dollar bill.

He also says he suffered permanent damage from the cover, including “extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations.”

The lawsuit also cites that Elden was never paid to appear on the cover and that his parents did not sign an image rights release. The photo was made especially for the cover. Previous information indicated that Elden’s parents received $250 at the time for the exclusive rehearsal.

“Nevermind” was released on September 24, 1991 after several trials to define who would be the baby in the photo. Although Elden was chosen, he had more girls in the auditions—and the father of the chosen one was a friend of the photographer.

In 2008, the American MTV website released a photo of Spencer Elden, then 17, repeating the cover image. Elden went back to diving into a pool for a dollar bill, but this time wearing swimming trunks.

At the time, Elden said, “It was weird to think that so many people had seen me naked – I feel like the biggest porn star in the world.”

He had already remade the scene in 2001, in an article in the North American “Rolling Stone” magazine.