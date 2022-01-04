Can 5G disrupt flights? Understand why airlines claim technology poses ‘risk’ | Technology

The 5G is going into “airplane mode” in the United States. Airlines are fighting a battle with telecommunications companies in the country over fears that the technology could cause interference to aircraft.

Two major US carriers, Verizon and AT&T, were about to extend 5G into a new band, which serves as avenues for data transport. However, Boeing and Airbus have asked for a postponement because of security concerns about the aircraft.

The implementation of the network, scheduled for January 5th, was extended by two weeks and should take place on the 19th, if there is no turnaround.

The airlines claim that the use of Band C (band that uses the spectrum between 3.7 GHz to 6.425 GHz) on 5G could interfere with the aircraft’s electronic components, especially the altimeters. (altitude gauges).

This equipment operates by radio on aircraft and uses frequencies close to 5G. They are responsible for calculating the exact distance of the plane from the ground, used especially in landing operations by instruments, when visibility on the track is reduced, to avoid accidents and collisions.

In the United States, the 5G C-Band goes up to 3.98 GHz, close to the frequency of altimeters, which operate between 4.2 GHz and 4.4 GHz.

The concern is that the so-called “guard band”, which acts as a safety band between frequencies, is smaller than in other countries.

In Brazil, operators can operate up to the 3.7 GHz band – a much larger guard band, which reduces the risk of interference.

“The 5G in Brazil is at least 500 MHz away from the operating frequency of this equipment, while in the US this distance is just over 200 MHz”, explains Moisés Moreira, advisor to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and president of the Group Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions to Interference Problems (Gaispi).

“This greater distance in frequency, called the guard band, brings better conditions for coexistence, and less risk of interference in Brazilian territory,” he said.

The agency also said that Embraer sent a letter expressing its intention to carry out in-flight and ground tests to verify possible interference.

The Brazilian Association of Airline Companies (Abear) said that it made itself available to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) to contribute with studies and analysis of possible impacts in Brazil.

What the US Airlines Say

“5G interference can adversely affect the aircraft’s ability to operate safely,” said Boeing and Airbus Americas chiefs Dave Calhoun and Jeffrey Knittel in a joint letter to US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“Without appropriate mitigation measures, the use of 5G around airports could affect up to 345,000 passenger flights – affecting 32 million passengers – in addition to 5,400 cargo flights per year, with delays, diversions or cancellations,” said the group Airlines for America, an industry association.

“Airbus and Boeing have been working with other aviation industry stakeholders in the United States to understand potential 5G interference with radio altimeters,” Airbus said in a statement.

What US carriers say

Telephone operators claim that little energy is used in these bands, which would avoid interference. They also claim that the distance between the 5G frequency and that used by the altimeters is large enough to guarantee the safety of the operation.

The CTIA, a US wireless industry group, said 5G is safe and accused the aviation industry of spreading fear and distorting the facts.

“A delay will cause real damage. A delay in implementation within a year would subtract $50 billion (R$300 billion) in economic growth as our country is recovering and rebuilding from the pandemic,” said the chief executive from CTIA, Meredith Attwell Baker, in a blog last month.

