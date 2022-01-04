Can intestinal obstruction kill? | Super

“They are here.” This short sentence is ranked 69th by the American Film Institute, which lists the best dialogues in the history of cinema. And it’s from one of the best horror movies of all time: Poltergeist: the Phenomenon (1982), written and produced by Steven Spielberg. The words are spoken by a little girl who connects with supernatural forces through an out-of-tune TV channel – until she is abducted by ghosts.

The film was so successful that child actress Heather O’Rourke played the character in two sequences. But before Poltergeist III: The Final Chapter reached the screens, Heather died at age 12. On February 1, 1988, the girl could not swallow her toast for breakfast, and her mother noticed that the little girl’s fingers were turning blue. Shortly thereafter, Heather passed out on the kitchen floor. In the ambulance, she would suffer cardiac arrest and ended up dying on the operating table.

The cause of Heather O’Rourke’s early death was an intestinal obstruction that she had had for some time, but which was misdiagnosed. Doctors confused it with Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammation that, if well medicated, does not lead to major consequences. That wasn’t it – and medical error cost little Heather her life. The level of the obstruction was already so severe that it gave her a septic shock, which would make her heart stop beating.

From Hollywood in the 1980s to Brazil in 2022: in the early morning hours of Monday, January 3, a Brazilian Air Force plane took President Jair Bolsonaro from Santa Catarina, where he spent the last few weeks enjoying days of intense leisure, to Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, from where he went directly to Vila Nova Star Hospital. Bolsonaro declarou em seu Twitter que começou a passar mal após o almoço de domingo (motivo pelo qual cancelou o que seria mais um passeio de moto com seus apoiadores). A medical report from the hospital in São Paulo confirmed that the case is an intestinal obstruction, the same problem that led the president to be hospitalized for four days, six months ago. Still on his Twitter, Jair credited the relapse to the consequences of the stab wound in the belly he suffered while he was still campaigning, in 2018, and the four surgeries he has undergone since then.

In fact, bowel surgery is capable of causing bowel obstruction. The operation can lead to the formation of adhesions (fibrous bands related to the scar) inside the abdomen. In addition, an obstruction can arise from bowel tumors, hernias, and even diverticulitis (inflammation of the inner wall of the organ). Common symptoms include abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, vomiting, and constipation (remembering that the bowel has a blockage, which can impede bowel movement and even flatulence).

death in 6 hours

As in the case of the girl Heather O’Rourke, the intestinal obstruction can progress to severe cases and death. One of the complications is when, before the patient dies, his bowel dies first. Complete blockage of the organ (it may only be partial) cuts off blood flow in 25% of cases where the blockage is in the small intestine. Without blood, the intestinal wall literally dies. Before surgery can take care of this, this tissue failure can lead to a perforation of the intestine. And a gut with holes is a serious risk to the body. It can cause anything from peritonitis (infection of the abdominal cavity) to septicemia (the generalized infection that killed the American actress). Even peritonitis can kill. It often requires urgent surgical intervention on the abdomen and administration of antibiotics.

According to surgeon Parswa Ansari, from Lenox Hill Hospital, in New York, a veteran of the American Council of Bowel Surgery, in very severe cases of total obstruction of the organ, the condition can evolve to death in just six hours. Therefore, it is essential to have a quick diagnosis, which identifies where the obstruction is (cases in the small intestine are usually more severe than in the large intestine) and whether it is a case of surgery or clinical treatment is enough.

In 2015, an audit commissioned by the British government looked at cases of 20,000 patients from nearly 200 hospitals in England and Wales, and found that one in ten who needed emergency bowel surgery died – either in surgery or in a within 30 days after the operation.

Deaths that could be avoided. The main reason for this frightening proportion is the unpreparedness of medical teams to quickly identify intestinal obstruction or even provide adequate care.