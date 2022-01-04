Carla Diaz enchants when posing for romantic clicks with her boyfriend

Actress Carla Diaz shared new records of a romantic picnic with her beloved, councilor Felipe Bacari

On vacation in Rio Grande do Sul, the actress and ex-BBB carla diaz (31) enchanted the followers by sharing new romantic records with her boyfriend, the councilor of São Paulo Felipe Bacari.

With a vineyard in the background, the couple poses for a romantic picnic.

Carla took up the romance with the councilor last Friday, 31, when posting the first photos with her lover during the holidays.

Fans and admirers of the blonde loved the new clicks and left a lot of praise for the couple in the comments.

“I’m loving to see you happy“, wrote a fan. “All the happiness in the world for you guys!“, wished another follower. “What a beautiful couple!“, praised several.

Carla Diaz appeared stunning in a special corner of her new home

Ex-BBB Carla Diaz recently drew praise from fans by sharing special clicks in a corner of her new home in São Paulo. “A little corner designed by me. Yes, I thought about every detail of this little corner of the new ap. My day always starts here, so the more I look, the better. I loved it! Did you guys like it too?”, wrote in the caption of the post.

