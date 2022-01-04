‘Carluxo est bravo’: Jos de Abreu and Carlos Bolsonaro exchange barbs – Politics

Politicians disagreed on Twitter (photo: Agncia Brasil Reproduction and Divulgation) O vereador carioca Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos) e o ator e poltico Jos de Abreu (PT), trocaram farpas no Twitter nesta segunda-feira (3/1). The discussion began after a comment by the PT member about the health of Carlos’ father, President Jair Bolsonaro, who was interned in So Paulo. Know more:Bolsonaro hospitalized in a hurry in So Paulo

“What a pleasure I feel knowing that the son of a bitch is sick. Kill your people and take the punishment back: let it explode into shit!” wrote the actor on Twitter.

Carlos responded to the actor and questioned the Federal Supreme Court if his comments wishing the president’s health situation would get worse are “another example of the hatred of good”.

“STF and TwitterBrasil checkers, would this be another example of dio do bem? I would just like to read the answer to the question!”, argued Carlos.

In a series of publications, Jos de Abreu countered the son of Bolsonaro.

“Did you wear the hood? I didn’t name names! Dumb!”

“Didn’t you want to close the STF? Now call? Xucro!” he wrote.

Afterwards, Jos de Abreu shared photos of publications that shared the same content: “Z de Abreu d CHILIQUE + Moro and Deltan make FIASCO on the internet” and a link to a video on YouTube.

“(No) Working Men,” said the actor in an Instagram post. “Carluxo is angry because I said that ‘for anyone who wished that Dilma would die of a heart attack or cancer, to explode in shit t is a good size”. “Carluxo working while jair clogs up: hundreds of bots!” he added on Twitter.