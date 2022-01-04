Carnival 2022: capitals start to cancel parades and street blocks because of Covid-19; SP keeps event under review

RIO – Amidst the increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases before and after the end-of-year festivities, large Brazilian cities decided to cancel Carnival 2022. Although the average number of deaths from coronaviruses continues to fall, a survey carried out by the Institute All for Health (ITpS) showed that the Ômicron variant reached almost 70% of positive cases on December 25, being found in eight states. So far, only São Paulo has confirmed to GLOBO that it will keep the parades and street blocks. Belo Horizonte, Salvador and Fortaleza canceled the event.

In Rio, the risk of agglomeration and construction made the Liga Independente das Escolas de Samba (Liesa) postpone technical trials at Sapucaí. The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, has also been in favor of more “controlled” access to Sapucaí. The association of blocks is meeting this Tuesday with Paes to discuss the matter, informs columnist Ancelmo Gois.

Artists and blocks are also canceling their February schedules. In São Paulo, 64 street attractions were canceled, among them are those of singers Daniela Mercury (Pipoca da Rainha) and Gloria Groove (Bloco das Gloriosas), the funk producer Kondzilla (Bloco do Kondzilla) and the actor and singer Tiago Abravanel (Bloco do Abrava), according to the city hall.

Check out the positioning of some capitals below:

São Paulo

Despite maintaining parades and street blocks in the capital, the city of São Paulo informed that the realization of the 2022 Carnival will depend on the epidemiological scenario of the city in February. According to the agency, the assessments carried out with the Department of Health in relation to cases of the disease and the capacity for hospital care must be completed in the first half of January.

Alert:All five cruise liners operating off the Brazilian coast have confirmed cases of Covid-19

The city approved in a publication in the Official Gazette last Thursday, the holding of 696 parades in the 2022 Street Carnival, the largest number in the capital’s history. So far, 64 parades have been cancelled.

Belo Horizonte

In a statement, the city of Belo Horizonte informed that it will not sponsor the city’s Carnival, nor will it register blocks and invest in infrastructure. According to the municipality’s Department of Communication, the decision was based on the guidance of the members of the Committee to Combat Covid-19.





savior

On December 23, the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), formalized the cancellation of Carnival in Bahian municipalities in 2022. In a social network, Costa said that the decision was due to approximately “2.4 million Bahians with the delayed Covid vaccine,” and the flu epidemic that has burdened the health care system.

strength

Since November 30, the mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto (PDT), announced the suspension of public notices for the city’s carnival cycle and the allocation of R$ 14 million that would be invested in the event for the departments responsible for food safety, health and local culture. On December 15, Fortaleza City Council approved the 2022 Budget with the changes announced by the head of the municipal executive. The decision in the capital of Ceará was taken after the cancellation of New Year’s Eve, influenced by the high number of Covid cases.

palms

The city of Palmas has not yet decided on the permanence or cancellation of Carnival 2022. The municipality continues to monitor epidemiological indicators and the progress of vaccination, so as to consider whether or not to carry out the event. In a statement, the Department of Communication informed that “it is premature to take any decision on this issue, since it is a street party, it is impractical to maintain measures of social distancing.”

Curitiba

The Carnival 2022 in Curitiba will again be celebrated virtually, according to the Cultural Foundation of Curitiba (FCC). The decision was enacted on December 21, in response to the request of the League of Samba Schools and Carnival Blocks of Curitiba and Metropolitan Region, which received municipal incentives. The videos produced will be broadcast on the days of Carnival by the social networks of the city hall, the FCC and also on the Digital Bandstand at Passeio Público.

Large field

According to the city hall, Campo Grande will not have street Carnival in 2022. The decision took into account the concern of health authorities with Covid-19.

