Cases of Covid and Influenza are growing in Brazil at the same time; understand

In Brazil, cases of people with simultaneous Covid-19 and Influenza coinfection are becoming more common. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cases of people with simultaneous coinfection of Covid-19 and Influenza are becoming common in Brazil.

At occurrences of the two diseases at the same time, already registered and under investigation in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Ceará, are informally called “flurona” — a combination of the terms “flu” and “corona” (derived from “coronavirus”).

On Sunday (2), the Ministry of Health of Israel confirmed the first case of “flurone” in the country. The patient is a pregnant woman admitted with mild symptoms at the Rabin Medical Center in the town of Petah Tikva.

According to the health unit, she has not received vaccines against the new coronavirus or influenza. The country’s authorities were studying the case to find out if the contamination could at the same time lead to a more serious condition of any of the diseases.

In Brazil, three cases were diagnosed and confirmed by the Department of Health of Ceará last week.

The two children were hospitalized, but were discharged, while the case of “flurone” in a 52-year-old adult did not require hospitalization.

Another case is being investigated in Rio de Janeiro, involving a 16-year-old teenager. The young person is vaccinated against Covid-19 and Flu, and presents only mild symptoms and complies with isolation at home.

Doctors report several cases of “flurone” in São Paulo

In São Paulo, doctors from the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein reported “several cases” of the association of the two viruses. One of them occurred with a 4-year-old child, at the end of December, with laboratory confirmation of the two infections.

The first symptoms began to appear on December 27, according to the child’s mother.

“On the 27th at night, my son started to have a fever. He even had a fever of 40ºC. We tried to give him medication, but as he is very difficult to take medicine. My husband and I bathed him to reduce the fever, but not In the morning, we went to the pediatrician because the fever was still very high,” she says.

Keep reading

Among the main symptoms were an abundance of secretion in the nose, pain in the body, head and throat.

In the pediatrician’s assessment, the condition was initially diagnosed as Influenza due to the general condition. “But as we are in a pandemic, I asked him to include a Covid test as well,” he adds.

The following day, the two tests carried out at the Fleury Laboratory, in the Republic of Lebanon, attested to infections by Influenza A and Covid-19, at the same time.

“We immediately called the pediatrician and he said that it is possible to have both infections at the same time. He calmed me down by clarifying that the Covid test report contained the information that late amplification of Sars-Cov RNA had been detected. 2, which corresponds to a low viral load, close to the detection limit of the test. In other words, the transmission rate was low and it was probably an infection that was already coming to an end.”

Exams performed at the Fleury Laboratory confirmed the simultaneous infection of Influenza A and Covid-19 in the 4-year-old patient. (Photo: Yahoo News)

Although there are no officially confirmed cases by the Health agencies of simultaneous infections in São Paulo, the mother claims that occurrences of “flurone” have been known among health professionals.

“What I heard from all the nurses and doctors in the laboratories that I went to is that: yes, there are cases of covid and influenza co-infection, ‘flurone'”. In her assessment, there is an error in the procedure adopted so far in hospitals when ordering a single test.

“Hospitals are full and there is a mistake in some doctors requesting only covid test, or only influenza test. Doctors need to order both tests, to know if there is co-infection or not.”

Coinfection cases usually appear when the A patient who has symptoms undergoes a viral panel test—in which a sample is analyzed for multiple types of viruses at the same time. These tests are usually done in private labs.

In the Covid-19 pandemic scenario, public laboratories are prioritizing testing to identify the coronavirus.

THE Yahoo News he sought the Albert Einstein Hospital and the Fleury Laboratory to confirm the diagnoses, but there was no return until the publication of this article

Hospitalizations for influenza started to grow in December and, since the 49th Epidemiological Week (between the 5th and 11th of December) there are more hospitalizations for flu than for covid-19 in the city of São Paulo. (Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil)

With symptom confusion, flu and covid cases rise in SP

Like increase in influenza cases in recent weeks, it has become more difficult to identify the symptoms to diagnose the flu or Covid.

THE community transmission of the omicron variant it’s the flu outbreaks have filled pharmacies and hospitals in the metropolitan region of São Paulo amidst the holiday season and are causing concerns for doctors and authorities.

According to the Municipality of São Paulo, the service provided to people in the public network with a respiratory condition more than doubled in this month of December compared to November.

According to the state government, the covid hospitalization rate has risen again after consecutive months of progressive decline.

For doctors, the similarities between influenza influenza and the new variant of the coronavirus have created confusion in patients and made the diagnosis and containment of the two viruses even more difficult.

According to the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo, until the last second (27), 238,081 visits to people with respiratory conditions were registered, an increase of 112% compared to the last month.

The city does not report the exact number of confirmed cases of influenza influenza H3N2, which has caused the new outbreak, but “other respiratory viruses” represent 54% of cases — in November, they were 49%.

Learn how to differentiate symptoms from Ômicron, Delta or flu

Amid the outbreak of influenza and the pandemic in Brazil, the rise of respiratory diseases has already been observed in several cities.

Find out how to identify each one to protect your health and that of others. See the most common symptoms for each variant; Ômicron, Delta and flu.

Flu (Influenza A or B)

Influenza – Influenza virus infection shows acute symptoms in the first few days. The new H3N2 strain is causing unusual outbreaks in several Brazilian cities, it is suspected that it has spread out of time here due to low adherence to the flu vaccine and the relaxation of restrictive measures.

The flu vaccine is available to all Brazilians at health posts, and helps protect against the new strain.

The main symptoms:

runny nose

cough

sore throat

body ache

headache

weakness, and

fever

Patients with these symptoms must undergo a 7-day isolation to avoid contaminating other people, in addition to rest, good nutrition and hydration.

Ômicron (new variant of Covid-19)

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated variant was detected and announced by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa (NICD). According to the WHO, it is already known that omicron is a highly transmissible variant with a large number of mutations. The news of the new variant provoked a quick reaction in several countries.

Most common symptoms:

extreme tiredness

body aches

headache, and

sore throat

Delta (predominant 2021 variant of Covid-19)

Most cases of Covid-19 appear between five to 14 days after infection, but the vast majority remain asymptomatic. In severe cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends seeking medical help. The good news is that vaccines against Covid-19 have already been confirmed to be able to neutralize the virus and its variants.

Data from the European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that Delta-infected vaccinees tend to be asymptomatic or show mild symptoms.

Most common symptoms: