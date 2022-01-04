Cash payment of 2022 IPVA in SP has a 9% discount; see how to consult

the state of São Paulo released on Tuesday (4) the consultation and payment of the value of the Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles (VAT) of 2022. The query can be made directly in bank applications, after informing the Renavan number, the vehicle registration.

Another alternative is to check the value on the state’s Department of Finance and Planning website, stating the Renavan number and the number plate. vehicle. Payment can be made via the bank network, with the generation of a bank slip. It is also possible to pay at lottery outlets or by credit card, at companies accredited by the secretariat (check the list here).

According to the secretariat, the IPVA will have unprecedented discounts in 2022. If the driver wants to pay off the tax once, with payment in January, it will have a discount of 9% of the total amount.

For those who want to pay in installments, it is possible to divide it into five installments, from February to June, with a 5% discount. The reduction is the same if the driver wants to pay in cash in February.

The rules apply to owners of all automotive vehicles covered by the IPVA, such as cars, vans, buses, motorcycles and trucks.

However, owners of 0 km vehicles have different rules. In this case, the discount of 3% of the total amount was maintained, with payment up to the fifth day after issuing the invoice. It is possible to pay in five installments, but without discount.

Due dates for payments vary depending on the latest license plate number. The first date, the 10th of each month, is valid for vehicles with an end plate 1. The last day, the 21st of each month, is for vehicles whose license plate ends in 0.

Although the discounts are the same, the dates are different for the IPVA of trucks and tractor-trucks. In this case, there is a specific month for the payment of a one-time fee with a 5% discount, in April.

If there is five installments, payments start in March, but skip the months of April and June. The month of February does not enter the payment calendar either.

Check the 2022 IPVA maturity calendar in São Paulo: