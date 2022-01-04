





Cattle farmers make “meat Monday” in front of Bradesco Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

A protest by cattle raisers called “Second with meat”, organized by rural unions, took place this Monday, 3, in several Brazilian states in front of Bradesco bank branches. That’s what videos shared on social networks show.

The demonstration is a response by cattle raisers to a marketing piece by the bank that brought influencers to give people tips on healthier habits. In the video made by the bank, one of the suggestions would be the “Second without meat”. However, after the negative repercussion, Bradesco withdrew the content from its digital platforms. See images of the demonstration:









On December 24, after the Bradesco video aired, the Mato Grosso Breeders Association (Acrimat) issued a statement in which it repudiated the bank’s advertising against meat consumption.

“Acrimat comes to show its indignation for yet another media action against the consumption of meat broadcast by a group of professional women who do some work, signed by Bradesco, which issued a statement disclaiming any responsibility for what happened and reiterating its confidence and support to the sector”, the note said.