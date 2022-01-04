Ceará confirms at least three cases of infection

Ceará has registered at least three cases of “flurone”, a rare double infection by flu and covid-19. The patients, residents of Fortaleza, were two one-year-old children and a 52-year-old man.

According to the Department of Health of Ceará, the two babies were admitted to a private hospital, but had no worsening of the clinical picture and have already been discharged. The adult did not need hospitalization.

“Sesa has not received information on the genomic sequencing of these Covid-19 cases. Influenza subtyping has detected the H3N2 type”, says the note in the folder.

The disease became known after Israel detected the first case last week. The condition has been dubbed “flurona” by the country’s press – a mixture of the words “flu” (“flu” in English) and “corona” (for “coronavirus”).

But the picture, although worrisome, is nothing new. According to Raquel Muarrek, an infectious disease specialist at Rede D’Or, this type of infection is no exception.

“The person may be leaving one frame and entering the other right away, testing positive for the two pathogens for a period of time”, he explains.

Despite recent reports, it is important to emphasize that there is no consistent data to say that this type of combined infection is increasing or is a cause for concern. “In Brazil, specifically, we still have a lag in official data, so we cannot say for sure how many people are actually sick”, laments Muarrek.