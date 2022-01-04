Ceará forwards hiring of left-back Victor Luís

Ceará sent the hiring on loan until the end of 2022 of left-back Victor Luís, from Palmeiras-SP. The information was initially disclosed by the Nosso Palestra website and confirmed by Sports THE PEOPLE with the athlete’s manager, André Cury.

It will be the second pass from left-back to Grandpa. In 2015, he was an important player in Alvinegro’s rehabilitation campaign in Série B, which fought against relegation that year. In 27 matches, Victor Luís scored three goals with the black-and-white shirt.

Formed in the youth categories of Palmeiras-SP, the 28-year-old player took the field 32 times during the 2021 season for Alviverde, with a goal scored and two assists. There were 16 games for the Brasileirão and five in the Copa Libertadores, a competition for which he was champion with the São Paulo club.

Victor Luís has more offensive characteristics and arrives to dispute position with Bruno Pacheco, who has been the first-team player since 2020. In all, Grandpa has already made five signings: Richardson, Michel Macedo, Nino Paraíba, Richard and Iury Castilho.

