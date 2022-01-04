Ceará gets tired of Pablo’s silence and ends negotiations with São Paulo: ‘Descartado’

Ceará gets tired of Pablo's silence and ends negotiations with São Paulo: 'Descartado'

Club president alvinegro ruled out the striker’s arrival

THE Ceará wont have pablo in 2022. Due to the silence of the center forward, Robinson de Castro, president of the voice, he told the Ge that the player is no longer part of the plans.

discarded“, replied the manager by message.

With Pablo’s lack of response, Ceará will now look for other options in the market. A South American football striker is not ruled out.

The negotiation took place over the last week. In between voice and Tricolor, everything was set. THE Alvinegro he would have the loan from the attacker and pay the wages. However, he did not receive a response from the athlete.

Pablo was the top scorer of São Paulo in 2021, with 13 balls in the nets, although he is currently reserve. The shirt 9 was also there, next to rigoni, the athlete who most participated in goals, with another four assists. The Argentine, in turn, scored 11 goals and gave six passes to goal.

So far, Ceará has agreed to hire five players. Are they: Richardson, Richard, Michel Macedo, Nino Paraíba and Iury Castilho. The striker remains the club’s biggest target for next season.

