Central Bank employees start handing over positions and speak of strike

The Union of Central Bank Servants (Signal) summoned this Monday (3) the category to hand over commission positions in protest for salary readjustments. BC has 3,500 active servers and around 500 commissioned functions. There is still no balance of membership.

The objective is to press for a meeting with BC president Roberto Campos Neto, which has been requested since the end of last year. The lack of employees in commissioned positions can make the institution’s functioning difficult. Wanted, the BC did not comment on the matter.

“There is great discontent in the category, because we have been without adjustment for three years. We made many deliveries, for example, the pix says Fabio Faisal, president of the union. He calculates a gap of 26.3% in salaries in the category in relation to inflation.

The movement of BC servants follows the same path already adopted by the Federal Revenue inspectors. At the agency, 1,237 commissioned positions have already been delivered and some ports are in “standard operation”, which delays the release of goods. An example is the port of Santos.

Public servants in general are dissatisfied with the readjustments foreseen in the Budget for federal and highway police officers at the request of President Jair Bolsonaro. If an agreement is not reached with the federal government, the civil servants’ elite is already preparing a strike for January 18th.