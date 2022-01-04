Central Bank employees start mobilization for handing over positions as pressure for Bolsonaro to readjust wages

Servants of the Central Bank started, this Monday (3), the movement of handing over management positions.

The mechanism is a protest against the decision of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to grant a salary increase this year only to federal police officers, to the detriment of other categories.

The handing over of management positions was, first, carried out by employees of the Federal Revenue Service and became a kind of tactic in the search for the equalization of increases in the payrolls of the federal civil servants.

Sinal (National Union of Central Bank Servants) informed that the autarchy has at least 500 commissioned positions, and that an adhesion list for the delivery of positions of trust is already attracting many adherents.

The entity that represents BC servers also announced, on Monday, the adhesion of workers to the strike scheduled for the 18th of this month, another way found to force the current government to readjust the gains.

“The only real way to solve our current problems is through mobilizations”, says Sinal report on its website. The strike is organized by Fonacate (Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers) and promises to bring together protesters in Brasília.

If the acts are not effective, a general strike, which has no deadline, could be triggered in February, according to the Fonacate schedule.

Public servants must also file suits in court to obtain the same salary adjustment given to approximately 45 thousand federal police officers.

According to the Forum, most federal civil servants have wages lagged by 27.2% due to the lack of readjustment, which has not been implemented since 2017.

The actions intended by the servers worry the Bolsonaro government, above all, because 2022 is an election year. Minister Paulo Guedes, head of Economy, has already said in messages sent to members of the current administration that the country could go bankrupt if a broad adjustment is granted to the categories of federal civil servants.

