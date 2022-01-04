CES 2022 LIVES MARATHON!

The 4th is CES 2022 press day, when a flurry of conferences takes place in Las Vegas or, better said, remotely, with many of the tech companies introducing new things. Let’s face no less than FOUR lives practically in a row! The schedule includes:

11:30 am – AMD at CES 2022

13:00 – Nvidia at CES 2022

2:30 pm – Intel at CES 2022

16:00 – ASUS at CES 2022

Remembering that we usually open the live half an hour before the companies broadcast, to warm up and chat with the audience, but in the case of Nvidia and ASUS, we will potentially skip directly from the previous presentation, practically.

AMD’s event opens the sequence, which should show the news for Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs. Presenting AMD’s new solutions and products at the conference will, of course, be the brand’s President and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su. The company promises to “demonstrate how they will make 2022 an unforgettable year for mobile PC gamers, developers and users.”



– Continues after advertising –

Glued comes to Nvidia. The big expectation for this conference is the presentation of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti board. Gamer notebooks with GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti GPUs, and the 12 GB GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs may also emerge.

Intel should introduce a considerable range of new products. If all goes as expected, the highlight of Intel’s showcase will be the unveiling of the ARC Alchemist GPUs. The Intel series of graphics cards will be aimed at gaming notebooks, but there is a possibility that we will see versions dedicated to desktops.



– Continues after advertising –

Another high point may be the disclosure of more details about Alder Lake-P, a new line of processors with hybrid architecture aimed at notebooks. It is also expected that the company will further deepen the information regarding the mid-range and entry-level CPU series for desktops along with other motherboards from the 600 series.

And closing our live streak, we don’t have many details, but traditionally ASUS shows new generations of monitors, motherboards and especially ROG peripherals during CES. From what we see on the official website, at least 4 products will be presented. Speculation includes the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 notebook, an All-in-One Gamer ROG, a router and a ROG gamer monitor. It is quite likely that ASUS will also introduce its new motherboards with Intel Z690 chipsets. B660 and H610 series products are also on the list of possibilities.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.