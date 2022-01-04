CES 2022: L’Oreal presents gadget for those looking for the perfect hair color – Link

Colorsonic, the new hair device from L’Oreal

Beauty, health and wellness products are among the main bets at CES, the main US electronics fair that takes place this week in Las Vegas (USA). After unveiling wearable PH and UV sensors and AI powered skin care devices in past issues, L’Oreal focuses this year on finding the perfect hair color.

For this, the giant presented the Colorsonic, a device that distributes the dye in the hair in the best possible way. At first glance, the design is not much different from other hair braces. The top half has a bristle spout, while the bottom half holds a cartridge containing an “accurate mix of developer and formula”.

The appliance works by distributing the correct amount of hair color and then the bristles oscillate more than 300 times a minute at a specific angle to apply the color evenly.

According to the company, the product took four to five years to develop and was tested on more than 400 people in the US. Most of the time, according to Guive Balooch, vice president of L’Oreal, was spent making the oxidizing formula compatible with the device itself. He won’t be limited in color options either, and the plan is to include “bold” hues from time to time. As a bonus, L’Oreal says each cartridge uses 54% less plastic than traditional home dye kits.