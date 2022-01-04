check out Brusque’s weekly epidemiological bulletin

The Health Surveillance of Brusque released this Monday, 3, the weekly epidemiological bulletin related to Covid-19. Last week, the city had 13 new cases of the disease, and the number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 30,357 cases, of which 29,946 have already been recovered.

Currently, 17 cases are under investigation and 82 patients have the virus active. Brusque has so far registered 329 deaths associated with Covid-19. Two patients are admitted to the ward and none in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed is occupied.

Guidelines

Residents who present symptoms should seek care at the Basic Health Units (UBS) in their region between 8:00 and 12:00 and from 13:00 to 17:00. At night and on weekends and holidays, reception is done at the Dom Joaquim and Azambuja hospitals, which maintain an agreement with the city hall through the SUS.

Read too:

With new reinforcements, Brusque starts preparing for the 2022 season;

Brazilian muay thai champion from Santa Catarina dies at age 32 in the North of SC;

Brusque, Guabiruba and Botuverá obituary: deaths of today and the last days.

Receive news straight on cell entering the groups of The Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel YouTube