check out movies and series from the studio that debut this year

After the release of “Spider-Man: No Return Home” at the end of last year, the Marvel Studios already plans several productions that will be released in 2022 within its cinematographic universe.

There will be three new series: “Ms. Marvel”, “Moon Knight” and “She-Hulk”, which will be available on Disney+. The streaming platform will also feature the Christmas special featuring Guardians of the Galaxy, but there is no release date.

In addition, there are three films scheduled for movie theaters this year. They are: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Still without an official synopsis, the film will show the trajectory of the sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) after the events that took place in works such as “Avengers: Ultimatum” (2019), “WandaVision” (2021) and “Loki” (2021).

The protagonist and his partner Wong (Bendict Wong) will face a new threat from someone who appears to be a friend. Therefore, he will have to stop his research with the Jewel of Time, an artifact that allows the mastery of the past, present and future.

When: May 6 in theaters

Thor: Love and Thunder

Feature film will mark a new moment for the superhero within the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel. After many tragedies and struggles, Thor went into space with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” in order to enjoy a long vacation – without the prospect of making plans and having some work set out.

For that, he left Valkyrie as queen to look after her people. It is speculated that, in this film, the protagonist will face threats in space.

When: July 8th in theaters

Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan is a Pakistani teenager who lives with her family in New Jersey, USA. She has an ordinary daily life, but when she suffers an inhuman attack, she will gain the ability to transmute and assume the identity of Miss Marvel. The cast will feature Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight and Matt Lintz. There are still no details on the release date of the series on Disney+.

When: between June and September at Disney+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Film will be the sequel to “Black Panther” (2018), which tells the story of the prince of the kingdom of Wakanda, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). He travels to the United States, where he has contact with the Avengers, but returns home to assume the throne.

The plot for the upcoming film, however, has yet to be revealed. It was also not disclosed who will be the protagonist after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman in August 2020. According to the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, the goal is to honor the memory of the man who gave life to the Black Panther.

When: November 11th in theaters

moon knight

Mark Spector he is a mercenary with a disorder that causes him to assume multiple personalities. He, for example, is the taxi driver Jake Lockley, while he is also the millionaire Steven Grand. With his own versions of himself, he manages to face the criminal underworld and investigate cases that interest him. But he will become a channel for Khonshu, an Egyptian moon god. Because of that, he will become the Moon Knight.

When: no release date; on Disney+

she-hulk

The new content will focus on “She-Hulk”, one of the characters from the Marvel comics. In the stories, she was part of several superhero groups, such as the Fantastic Four and even the Avengers.

With no confirmed plot, the exclusive Disney streaming series will have Kat Coiro as executive producer. Release date was also not disclosed.

When: no release date; on Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special

The story of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” Christmas special still has no official plot, but it is speculated that there will be links to the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, scheduled to debut in 2023. On social media, director James Gunn also revealed that the production that will arrive at Disney+ will feature a character that is new to Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe.

When: no release date; on Disney+

Columnists always available and unlimited access. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here

About the subject

Podcast Life & Art

The Vida&Arte podcast is intended to talk about cultural themes. The content is available on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spreaker platforms.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags