Check out the ten most anticipated horror movie premieres of 2022 · TV News

From monsters, serial killers to spirits, scary creatures await moviegoers in 2022. In the list of horror movies that debut this year, there are reboots, sequels and new stories, among them the continuation of famous franchises like Halloween and the Sierra Massacre Electric, in addition to the unprecedented Nope, by acclaimed director Jordan Peele.

Among the ten most terrifying productions of the year are options for films that will be released in theaters or directly in the streaming catalog, such as Netflix, Star+ and HBO Max.

Check the list that the TV news prepared with the most awaited productions of the genre for this year:

A decade after the last movie, Scream is back with the famous masked assassin. The plot of the new production takes place 25 after the events that shook the city of Woodsboro, in which a new assassin appropriates the Ghostface mask and begins to chase a group of young people.

The film will feature the return of protagonist Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Sheriff Dewey (David Arquette), who survived the murders in the previous films and return to investigate recent events.

Distributed by Paramount, the sequel will be the first undirected by Wes Craven, who died in 2015. However, new directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillertt, who directed Bloody Marriage (2019), have vowed to maintain Craven’s legacy .

Based on a short story by writer Joe Hill, son of Stephen King, The Black Phone revolves around the story of Finney Shaw (Mason Thames), a 13-year-old boy kidnapped by a serial killer named The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange and The Entity) directs the film.

Finney is locked in a soundproof basement and there discovers an old black telephone unplugged from the wall. The device emits mysterious voices from the killer’s previous victims, who will try to help the boy escape.

The Chainsaw Massacre (February 18)

Direct continuation of the 1974 classic directed by Tobe Hooper, the film is a Netflix production. The plot takes place a few years after the events of the original and shows how the killer Leatherface reappears.

The plot will also present the story of a group of young people who travel to a remote town in Texas, but end up finding the iconic killer, who will chase them with his chainsaw.

The cast includes Elsie Fisher (8th Grade), Sarah Yarkin (Death Congratulates You 2), Jacob Latimore (Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Outlander) and Moe Dunford (Vikings).

The only survivor of the 1974 film massacre, the character Sally Hardesty is back. However, it will be played by actress Olwen Fouéré, who replaces actress Marilyn Burns, who died in 2014.

The feature film will be produced by Fede Álvarez, responsible for the features A Morte do Demônio (2013) and O Homem nas Trevas (2016) and directed by David Blue Garcia (Tejano).

The Northman (April 22)

Little is known about the plot of director Robert Eggers’ new film, other than that it will tell the story of a Viking prince who sets out on a journey to avenge his father’s death.

Eggers was responsible for producing the acclaimed The Witch (2015) and The Lighthouse (2019), and judging by his previous films, the film is expected to surprise fans. The cast consists of household names such as Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, and Björk.

Jordan Peele returns for another production that should make a lot of people’s minds knot. If in Run! (2017) and Us (2019), the director managed to hook the audience with narratives that mixed terror, suspense and social criticism, the same is expected from Nope.

So far, no details about the film’s story have been released, just its enigmatic title and poster. In the image, a charged cloud drags little flags over a small town in the middle of a valley.

In addition to directing, Peele wrote and produced the feature, which will feature actors Daniel Kaluuya (Run!), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) and Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead).

Halloween Ends (October 14)

The third and final film in the trilogy that started in 2018, Halloween Ends buries the historic clash between Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis’ character Laurie Strode.

The film will follow the events of Halloween Kills (2021), in which residents of the town of Haddonfield unite to fight the masked villain, but obviously nothing goes as planned.

According to the saga’s director, David Gordon Green, the film will have in its plot elements referring to the pandemic and political themes.

Evil Dead Rise (undated)

Without a defined release date, Evil Dead Rise is part of the universe of the original A Nightlife trilogy, but it will not be a continuation of the 1981 classic, nor the 2013 reboot. The film will bring a new story, this time set in a urban setting.

The plot will follow the lives of two sisters, played by actresses Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings) and Lily Sullivan (I Met a Girl), who meet again after a long period apart. They discover an ancient book, are attacked by demons and must fight for their survival.

Directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground), the production has already had its recordings closed. Sam Raimi, creator of the franchise and Bruce Campbell, protagonist of the originals, act as producers on the film, which will be released by HBO Max.

Another classic that will hit screens in 2022 will be Hellraiser, but this time the famous Pinhead villain will be played by a woman. The actress who will bring Cenobita to life will be Jamie Clayton, one of the stars of the Sense8 series (2015-2018).

The film is directed by David Bruckner, responsible for The Dark House (2020) and The Ritual (2017). Hellraiser will be a more faithful version of the book The Hellbound Heart, written by Clive Barker, who directed the 1987 classic. Barker even starred alongside Bruckner as the producer of the reboot.

The cast includes Odessa A’zion (Grand Army), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Selina Lo (Boss Level) and Goran Visnjic (Santa Clarita Diet). With recordings completed, production is expected on the Hulu platform, replaced in Brazil by Star+. There is still no information about showings in theaters.

The Orphan 2: The Origin (undated)

Directed by William Brent Bell (Evil Puppet), the production is a prequel to the movie The Orphan, released in 2009. The plot of the film will tell the origin of the character Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman).

Fuhrman returns thirteen years after his role in the first film. The actress will relive psychopath Leena Klammer, on her way to the United States from a psychiatric hospital in Estonia, where she disguises herself as Esther, a lost girl.

Hungry Eyes: Reborn (undated)

Another iconic villain returns to make new victims, it is The Creeper, antagonist of Hungry Eyes, film released in 2001. The fourth film, in fact, will be a reboot of the franchise created by Victor Salva, who is not involved in the production .

The plot will follow the life of the couple Chase (Imran Adams) and Laine (Sydney Craven), who will participate in a horror festival called Horror Hound, in Louisiana. Laine begins to have premonitions and visions about the city’s past, especially with the legend about the creature The Creeper. The girl soon suspects that something evil and supernatural was invoked during the event, and that she is part of it.

The film will be directed by Timo Vuorensol and scripted by Sean Michael Argo, and promises to be part of a new trilogy that will give a new direction to the franchise.