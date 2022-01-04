Check out the top movies hitting theaters in 2022

A new year always starts full of expectations for moviegoers. This 2022 marks the first year with a regular calendar of releases and debuts since the beginning of the pandemic of Covid-19, in March 2020, and movie theaters and streaming platforms promise a full schedule.

In the first few months, some of the main competitors in the award circuits, such as the Oscar and the Golden Globe, hit the screen. “The Nightmare Alley”, by Guillhermo del Toro, and “Belfast”, by Kenneth Branagh, are new works by established filmmakers and should be among the highlights of the season.

Superheroes, of course, dominate the screens from mid-year onwards. “The Batman”, “Black Panther 2” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” mark returns and transformations in successful franchises. Original films like “Spencer”, with Kristen Stewart, and “Nope”, a horror thriller from the same director as “Run!”, also have space.

Check out some of the main highlights below:

January

Eduardo and Monica: 6/1

Adaptation of the famous song by the group Legião Urbana, the feature features Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone as the title couple. In Brasília in the 1980s, they meet and, despite their differences, they start a passion that will last for years.

The Tragedy of Macbeth: 14/1

Premiering on the Apple+ platform, the film adapts the classic Shakespearean play with the presence of Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand and a black and white photograph. It is the first work by director Joel Coen, from “Fargo” and “Where the Weak Can’t Go”, without his brother Ethan.

Licorice Pizza: 20/1

Recovering 1970s Los Angeles from his childhood, Paul Thomas Anderson films the story of an aspiring teenage actor who falls in love with a young artist. Amidst the difficulties of his first love, he tries everything to succeed in show business.

Nightmare Alley: 1/27

After winning the Oscars for Best Film and Best Director for “A Forma da Água”, Guillermo del Toro returns to theaters with this noir thriller. Bradley Cooper plays a quack seer who sees one of his coup attempts backfire.

February

Spencer: 3/2

This Princess Diana biopic draws attention for casting actress Kirsten Stewart as the main character. The plot follows the final moments of the marriage between Diana and Prince Charles.

Belfast: 2/2

Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical work follows the life of a boy in the northern Irish city of Belfast in 1969, amid rising political tensions with the UK and street protests.

March

The Batman: 3/3

A reboot of the franchise, the film features Robert Pattinson as the new Bruce Wayne. Even at the beginning of his career, the vigilante has to face villains like Catwoman, Riddler and Penguin.

Red – Growing up is a Beast: 10/3

New original work by Pixar Studios, the animation follows Mei Lee, a Chinese teenager who, upon entering puberty, transforms into a giant red panda in stressful situations.

April

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets: 4/14

New franchise sequel that expands the Harry Potter universe. The work deepens the story of the magician Albus, played by Jude Law.

The Northman: 4/21

Adapted from an old saga of Norse literature, it portrays Alexander Skarsgård as an Icelandic prince who returns from exile after decades to avenge his father’s death.

May

Strange Doctor in the Multiverse of Madness: 5/5

Development of the events of the hit “Spider-Man: No Return Home”, the film shows the efforts of the Supreme Mage to fix the flaws in the Multiverse caused by an unsuccessful spell.

June

Lightyear: 6/16

Origin story of the most famous space patrol in the “Toy Story” universe: Buzz Lightyear.

July

Thor: Love and Thunder: 7/7

New story in the series about the God of Thunder, again under the direction of Taika Waititi, from “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit”.

Elvis: 7/14

Baz Luhrmann of “Moulin Rouge” and “Australia” directs the King of Rock biopic, covering the 1950s through the 1970s. Tom Hanks co-stars as the infamous businessman Colonel Parker.

Nope: 7/21

Jordan Peele, from “Run!” and “Us”, returns with a new horror film, in its style that mixes thriller and social criticism.

September

Mission: Impossible 7: 29/9

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt and his typical stunning action sequences.

October

Spider-Man: Through the Spiderverse – Part I: 6/10

Sequel to the successful 2018 animation, it once again follows young Miles Morales (and several other Spider-Men) on his adventures through the multiverse.

November

The Flash: 3/11

The world’s fastest superhero tries to go back in time to avoid a tragedy, but his actions trigger changes across the universe.

Black Panther 2 – Wakanda Forever: 11/10

Return of the character after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who immortalized the Black Panther, in 2019.

December

Avatar 2: 12/15

Sequel to the biggest box office in cinema history. The new movie expands the story of the alien planet Pandora and the N’avi race. Much of the feature was filmed underwater, using innovative equipment created by filmmaker James Cameron.