check the horoscope forecast for the month of January

January it has already arrived and, with it, new perspectives for a renewed year, with more strength and good energy. Generally, we start to set the goals for what we are going to do, but it is important to observe what the stars have to reveal to us and, with that, build our paths with our feet on the ground, knowing where we will have more virtues and where we should be careful.

This January, we have already started with the New Moon in Capricorn, which opened the month with great intensity. Venus is retrograde in Capricorn and makes boils in many signs that start to be surprised with unexpected changes. Already Jupiter entering Pisces begins to prepare the paths for Mercury.

Aries

For Aryans and Aryans, the month of January starts with a self-assessment. It’s a time to review, for example, your performance on social media. It’s time to see the criticisms about yourself and re-evaluate what your friends advise you.

When you listen more and reflect more, you will feel a cycle of maturation beginning in your life.

Bull

To Taureans, this month is full of good opportunities in the professional field and that project you towards new opportunities. The month will also influence revisiting places you’ve been to and will give you some pleasure. It is a very favorable month for trips to places already visited.

Twins

The month of January will be a month for Geminis to be more reclusive and avoid unnecessary wear and tear. It is not a month suitable for parties, but for a certain retreat. Watch out for wear and tear with people who are close and dear. Try to keep patience always and avoid confrontation as much as possible.

Try to focus on more homemade activities, invest in your knowledge and always avoid the excessive number of people.

Cancer

The force of retrograde Venus opposing the sign of Cancer and the New Moon will provide a reevaluation of relationships of a loving nature. You, a Cancer, will be more reflective about your relationships, seeing up close your position within the life of your partner or partner.

For those who are single, you can paint old relationships by trying a new approach; it does not mean that you will be available and will accept. A dialogue to talk about the past may also arise, but without any interest in going back to some point in the past.

Lion

For those of the Leo sign, the month of January has a strong trend towards a search for quality of life and better health. It is a month of reflection on the excesses that were committed and much driven by Venus that is retrograde. In love relationships, the month will require reflections and adjustments during this period.

For those who are single, the watchword is to be aware of cases from the past that may resurface, but it is not basically for a return, but to make things right that were left unsaid and aligned in the past.

Virgin

This is a very favorable year for Virgo people, but January in particular will have Jupiter in opposition to Virgo, which can indicate fertile times for new opportunities. On a professional level, you will be able to establish connections with people who will be positive to help you in the process of developing new projects.

The month will be about making new friends and meeting new people who may be important in your life throughout the year. Keep an eye out for family conflicts this January.

Lb

Libras and Libras will be under the retrograde Venus, which is ruler of Libra. January will be a good month for home renovations. However, be aware of wear and tear and conflicts with people close to you, including relatives, neighbors and co-workers.

The month will be very fertile for certain resumptions of things that give you pleasure and that you left undone. This indicates that you can get back to doing things you enjoyed that were abandoned in the last year or even before.

Scorpion

For Scorpio, it is very important to pay attention this January with situations that involve money. Conflicts over financial issues may arise and cause problems. Therefore, avoid lending or asking for money, selling something without receiving, among other such details. January will be an excellent month for your intellectual development and your mind field will be good for learning.

In a relationship, the month indicates that you will feel comfortable and at peace with the one you love.

Sagittarius

Who is the sign of Sagittarius will have a month of January seething in the sense of intensity. The planet Mars will be transiting Sagittarius and will cause an increase in the energies and self-esteem of Sagittarius. People of the sign will be more explosive and may have a short fuse.

Capricorn

The planet Venus is passing through Capricorn in a retrograde state in January and this indicates that it will be essential to review relationship issues and other affective situations. It will be a time to discuss the relationship and get things right. For singles and singles, new emotions may arise this month and cause encounters that will be remarkable.

Aquarium

For Aquarius, it will be a month of discoveries of learning and evolution on a personal level. This will be an excellent time for restarting projects that were interrupted. In love, the month is not very favorable and that’s because Venus is retrograde in 2022, which causes a certain withdrawal in Aquarius.

Fish

The month of January can be interesting for Pisceans, especially in social life. New friendships can emerge, as well as unexpected romances. In the professional field, it is possible for business opportunities to occur, but evaluate your priorities. It’s time to respect yourself more without blaming yourself for any problems that arise.