Check the results of Quina 5744 and Lotofácil 2412 this Monday (3/1)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, this Monday night (3/1), four lotteries: the 5744 contest by Quina, the 2412 by Lotofácil, the 2257 by Lotomania and the 190 by the Super Sete. The draws were held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$7.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 59-51-72-28-37. The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of BRL 3.8 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: two
Column 2: 9
Column 3: 8
Column 4: 0
Column 5: 0
Column 6: 7
Column 7: 5

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

lottomania

With an estimated prize of R$ 1.05 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 19-89-69-70-35-74-05-57-12-95-36-59-29-76-58-51-65-75-03-40. The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 09-24-19-18-17-13-06-01-04-08-15-11-07-21-14. The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

