Chelsea announces renewal with Thiago Silva until June 2023
Abhishek Pratap 1 hour agoSportsComments Off on Chelsea announces renewal with Thiago Silva until June 20234 Views
Defender Thiago Silva renewed his contract with Chelsea until the end of the 2022/2023 season. The announcement was made this Monday by the London club on its social networks. The 37-year-old experienced athlete received praise from Chelsea’s board of directors Marina Granovskaia.
Read too: Rodrigo Capelo supports which team?
“Thiago Silva’s experience, leadership and performances have been and continue to be very important to this team, so we are extremely pleased to extend his contract for another year. We look forward to his continued influence as we pursue titles this season and next,” he said.
In a great moment wearing the Chelsea shirt, defender Thiago Silva had a contract until June 2022. Today, the Brazilian is the undisputed starter in Thomas Tuchel’s team. In two seasons, Thiago Silva has played 56 games for Chelsea and scored four goals.
“Playing here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I’d play three years here at this great club, so I’m really happy to stay another season. It’s amazing to have that relationship with the fans and not only that, but the players as well. , the team and the whole club. I’ll give everything to continue playing at this level in the most important league in the world,” stated Thiago Silva.
Anonymous Society of Football:Understand what defines the price of a club
Champions title
Signed by Chelsea in August 2020 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, Thiago Silva signed for a year with the Blues and quickly fell in love with the London fans. At the end of last season, the English team renewed the athlete’s contract, again for another year.
In all, the number 6 came on the field in 52 matches for Chelsea and scored four goals. Thiago Silva was champion of the Champions League last season and is also an absolute titleholder in the Brazilian team, which is already classified for the 2022 World Cup.