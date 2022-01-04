Chelsea hammers out and defines Lukaku’s future after controversial interview

Belgian striker publicly complained about his situation, but would have settled with the English club, according to information from Sky Sports

After publicly declare your dissatisfaction with staying at Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku must remain in the team commanded by Thomas Tuchel.

Even indicating his dissatisfaction with the team’s style of play and stating that he will still return to the Inter Milan, a Belgian’s departure from London is ruled out this year. The information is from Sky Sports.

In a meeting, the player, Tuchel and club officials decided for the attacker permanenceand. The publication also claims that Lukaku has now agreed to “let football do the talking” for him.

The athlete had an indefinite future after being barred by the coach of the derby against Liverpool last Sunday (2).

Also according to TV, speculation that he would be willing to leave the Chelsea to meet Antonio Conte in the tottenham are false.

Signed for 115 million euros, the equivalent of R$700 million, in the last European window, Lukaku has seven goals in 18 games for the Blues. The striker was sidelined by physical problems, but he came back and lost space among the regular holders.