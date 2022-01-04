Chevrolet already tests an SUV cup derived from the Tracker

The Tracker “family” may gain a new member. After announcing the new Montana pickup as a mid-range model, the Chevrolet is testing an unprecedented SUV coupe, like show footage of a unit in testing in South Korea.

Although the images do not reveal enough detail to confirm the fact, everything suggests that the car in question should share the platform with ours. Tracker. This thesis is corroborated by the lines of the hood and side, which are very reminiscent of the compact SUV.

But the future model seems to have some solutions of its own to distinguish it from other Chevrolet as the double headlamps and obviously the soft drop from the roof, ending up in a very bulky rear, with lights divided by the trunk lid.

Chevrolet SUV coupe spotted in Korea Image: Reproduction/Burlappcar

The foray into this segment is not surprising since several brands are eyeing models that propose to make the transition from hatchbacks to SUVs. The good acceptance of Volkswagen’s Nivus is certainly a factor that encourages its rivals to invest in the idea.

In May, the AUTO showed an independent projection of the designer Kleber Silva who flirted with the idea of ​​a Tracker coupe and the result was promising.

More encouraging than that is to think that GM will have ample conditions to produce the SUV coupe in South America if it is actually a derivative of the Tracker. With Montana close to starting production in 2022 (aiming for a premiere in 2023), there will be ample conditions to include a third model in this package, depending of course on demand studies.