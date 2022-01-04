Chevrolet announces the end of production of Joy and Joy Plus for Brazil in January

General Motors (GM), the multinational responsible for the Chevrolet brand, announced on December 31 that the Joy and Joy Plus models will no longer be produced for the Brazilian market from this month of January.
The information was confirmed by the automaker to Jornal do Carro, from Estadão. The brand stressed that the models will continue to be manufactured in São Caetano do Sul (SP), however, with exclusive destination for export.
The justification given by GM for the decision was an intense migration of consumers for more technological and equipped versions of the Onix and Onix Plus models, the brand’s sales success and which had its production affected by the chip crisis.
In practice, The Joy and Joy Plus are the older generations of Onix and Onix Plus. At the end of 2019, the brand decided to change the name to keep the models cas a family entry option even with the arrival of the new generation.
As it did with the Corsa, GM adopted the strategy of keeping two generations of the same model coexisting at the same time. Fiat also did this with the old Mille after the launch of the new Uno, discontinued at the end of last year.
The hatch Joy that leaves the Brazilian market starts at R$ 65,860, according to the Chevrolet website. Joy Plus starts at R$70,730. Both come equipped with the 1.0 SPE/4 flex engine with 80 hp (petrol).
The current generation of Onix and Onix Plus will take over Joy’s place in Chevrolet’s product lineup. The models have native Wi-Fi, Easy Park technology and start at R$ 71,390.
