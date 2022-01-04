China, Russia and US companies are fighting a battle for lithium in one of the world’s largest reserves of the mineral, crucial for electric car batteries

Chinese Lithium Battery Factory, a strategic mineral for the energy transition. – AFP



It is estimated that, over the next few years, the companies that own the best lithium-ion projects will dominate the market for electric car batteries, currently under Bolivian ownership.

A research team took a trip to Bolivia in late August 2021 to find leaders in state-owned lithium installations, with the intention of convincing them that the company EnergyX has a technology that can fulfill Bolivia’s full potential, with the goal of becoming a real global power of green energy. However, when they arrived in the Bolivian country, the team discovered that the meeting had been canceled, in addition to having been stopped by security guards on the spot. Anyway, the team came across a gigantic limestone sea of ​​brine, located high in the Andes, called Salar de Uyuni, which is very rich in lithium, in addition to other important minerals that are essential in the manufacture of batteries for electric cars.

Brief history of the Salar de Uyuni limestone sea and EnergyX’s vision

When faced with the saltpans surrounded by rusty equipment, in addition to empty production tanks and several pumps uncoupled from pipes, the Chief Executive of EnergyX, Teague Egan, considered that the site was abandoned, and reported that there would be the new Saudi Arabia .

But regarding the history of the Salar de Uyuni, the Quechua Indians report that that area of ​​4,000 square kilometers of salt marshes was formed by the mixture of the mother’s milk of a goddess and the salty tears of her son. For Egan, the salt pan area is pure white beauty as far as the eye can see.

Bolivia has a high potential to be among the most sought after countries for acquisition of lithium. China, Russia and the US already invest in the site

Bolivia has a quarter of the best-known lithium reserves in the world and, in addition, it has great potential to be among the winners of the world search for essential raw materials to stop using oil, natural gas and coal in this arduous battle against climate change.

Some companies from China, USA and Russia have been in competition in recent months to apply their lithium pilot projects in salar, among them, four companies from China and one company from Russia, which are countries that have much friendlier relations with the government of Bolivia than the US.

With the energy revolution coming from renewable sources, several entrepreneurs hope to insert themselves and help in the energy sector, as did Elon Musk, from the automaker Tesla. Now Egan and some others who are at the beginning of their trajectory are looking for their first chance in places rich in minerals, such as Bolivia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the South Pacific. In addition to the energy sector, lithium is essential for the manufacture of batteries for electric cars.

Brazilian researchers advance in the development of lithium-oxygen batteries that can be manufactured without resorting to noble or high-cost materials

Brazilian researchers are advancing in creating the catalysts needed for lithium-oxygen batteries to be optimized. Batteries are highlighted for their ability to store more energy than conventional ones, but it is still necessary to improve their cyclability and the amount of recharges that the component allows, defining its useful life.

According to the professor at Unicamp and CINE, Gustavo Doubek, the work contributes to the construction of a lithium-oxygen battery with better cycle efficiency, without the need for noble or high-cost materials.

The operation of lithium-oxygen batteries, which is being developed by Brazilian researchers, is based on the reaction of lithium ions with oxygen in the air. When battery electricity is used, the reaction generates lithium peroxide, among other compounds.

Understand Lithium Better

Lithium (Li) is a chemical element and basic component of lithium-ion batteries, which allows the flow of electrical currents. As it is considered the lightest metal and has a long life, in addition to having a large storage capacity and easy recharge, it is estimated that demand will increase in the coming years, with the objective of supplying a fleet of electric cars and also generating a large storage of renewable energy for the electrical grid.