Christians face religious intolerance and persecution in India – International

INDORE, INDIA – The Christians were in the middle of a hymn when the crowd kicked in the door. A swarm of men dressed in yellow entered. They jumped on stage and shouted slogans of Hindu supremacy. They punched shepherds in the head, threw women to the ground, causing terrified children to run under their chairs.

“They kept hitting us, pulling out hair,” said Manish David, one of the battered pastors. “They yelled, ‘What are you doing here? What songs are you singing? What are you trying to do?'”

The attack took place on the morning of January 26 at the Satprakashan Sanchar Kendra Christian Center in the city of Indore, India. India. The police arrived soon, but the police did not touch the attackers. Instead, arrested the pastors and other elders of the church, who were still dizzy from having been punched in the head. Christians have been accused of violating a newly created law that seeks to curb religious conversions, one of many measures that have sparked a wave of violence against Indian Christians.

Pastor David wasn’t converting anyone, he said. But the organized attack on his church was fueled by a growing anti-Christian hysteria that is spreading across the vast nation, home to one of the largest and oldest Christian communities in Asia, with more than 30 million adherents.

Anti-Christian watchers are sweeping villages, raiding churches, burning books, attacking schools and the faithful. In many cases, the police and members of India’s ruling party are helping them, government documents and dozens of interviews reveal. Church after church, the act of worship itself became dangerous, despite constitutional protections for freedom of religion. In 2021 alone, there were more than 400 serious attacks on Christians in the country, according to the Religious Liberty Commission of the Evangelical Brotherhood of India (EFI).

Two weeks ago, the government of India refused to renew the foreign funding license for the charity founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta, and froze the accounts of the Missionaries of Charity group (or Missionaries of Charity, in English). The group has thousands of nuns overseeing projects like homes for abandoned children, schools and clinics. On Christmas Day, India’s Ministry of Interior announced that it has not renewed the registration due to “adverse information”. Hindus have long accused the charity of using its programs to convert people to Christianity.

India’s Catholic population is the second largest among Asian countries, after the Philippines, with about 18 million people. However, Christians represent a minority of around 2% of the Indian population, which is around 1.4 billion.

For many Hindu extremists, the attacks are justified – a means of preventing religious conversions. For them, the possibility that some Indians, even a small number, will switch from Hinduism to Christianity is a threat to the dream of transforming India into a pure Hindu nation.

Many Christians have become so afraid that they try to pass themselves off as Hindus to protect themselves. “I just don’t understand,” said Abhishek Ninama, a Christian farmer, who looked with dismay at a rural church destroyed this year. “What do we do that makes them hate us so much?”

The pressure is greatest in central and northern India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party dominates and evangelical Christian groups are making inroads among lower-caste Hindus, albeit quietly. Pastors perform clandestine ceremonies at night. They conduct secret baptisms. They distribute audio Bibles that look like tiny transistor radios so illiterate farmers can surreptitiously listen to scriptures as they plow their fields.

Since its independence in 1947, India has been the world’s greatest experience of democracy. Community violence at times, often between Hindus and Muslims, has tested their commitment to religious pluralism.

The issue of conversions from Hinduism to Christianity is a particularly sensitive issue, one that has troubled the country for years and has even attracted Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, a fierce supporter of India’s secular ideals. In recent years, Modi and his Hindu nationalist party have pulled India to the right, away from what many Indians see as the multicultural foundation that Nehru built. The growing attacks on Christians are part of a broader shift in which minorities feel less secure.

Modi is facing increasing international pressure to rein in his supporters and stop the persecution of Muslims and Christians. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, a government body, has recommended that India be placed on its list for “grave violations of religious freedom” – a charge the Modi government has vehemently denied.

Onslaughts against Christians

Attacks on Christians have more than doubled since 2014, according to Evangelical Fellowship of India. Hindu nationalist lawyers and activists have filed several complaints against Christian charities through an organization called the Legal Rights Observatory, depriving them of funds and closing many of them.

Across India, anti-Christian forces are growing stronger by the day, and have many faces, including an army of white-collar lawyers and clerks who file legal complaints against Christian organizations. They also plan social boycotts against isolated Christians in remote villages.

Hindu nationalists blocked Christians from various communities, prevented them from visiting Hindu homes and ostracized villagers for believing in Jesus. Last year, in one city, they stopped people from getting together for Christmas.

“Christians are being repressed, discriminated against and persecuted at increasing levels like never before in India,” said Matias Perttula, the defense director of International Christian Concern, a leading anti-harassment group. “And the bullies go free every time.”

‘These believers’

Dilip Chouhan sits in an office behind a copier in the small Indian town of Alirajpur, arms crossed over his chest. Above him is a poster of a tribal warrior. Chouhan is part of a growing network of anti-Christians. Just the mention of Christians makes his face wrinkle, as if he’s licked a lemon. “These ‘believers,’” he said, using the term ironically, “they promise all sorts of things – motorcycles, TVs, refrigerators. They work with superstitions. They deceive people.”

Chouhan lives in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, which this year passed an anti-conversion law that provides prison terms of up to 10 years for anyone found guilty of leading illegal conversions, which are loosely defined. Spurred on by the legislation, the 35-year-old Chouhan and several other young Hindu nationalists stormed a number of churches. Some of the raids were broadcast on the news, including Chouhan breaking into a temple with a shotgun in his back.

Chouhan says his group, which uses WhatsApp to plan its attacks on upcoming religious services, has 5,000 members. It is part of a constellation of Hindu nationalist organizations across the country, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS, as well as many members of Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP. “The BJP is really interested in this matter,” said Gaurav Tiwari, a youth leader for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

His party comrades in the neighboring state of Chhattisgarh recently conducted several anti-Christian marches during which they chanted: “Converters! Let’s beat them with shoes!” In September, they did just that: a mob of youths stormed a Chhattisgarh police station, threw shoes at two pastors and beat them – right in front of the police. “I hit that pastor five or six times,” boasted Rahul Rao, a 34-year-old contractor and head officer of the BJP youth cell. “It was extremely satisfying.”

False accusations are common, Christian leaders say. Human rights groups estimate that more than 100 were arrested in error this year. And Christians have few allies. The anti-conversion laws are popular, part of the BJP’s manual for using religion as a force to polarize the masses and win votes from the Hindu majority, which represents about 80% of the population. “If someone wants to convert, that’s no problem,” said Sudhanshu Trivedi, a spokesman for Modi’s party. “But why are only the most illiterate and poorest converted? Can you tell me that someone who can’t even write the ‘J’ for Jesus starts to believe this? Like this?”

At least a dozen Indian states, with a combined population of more than 700 million people – half the country’s population – have passed laws, issued court orders or use measures that restrict religious conversions. These initiatives are also being used to persecute Muslims, to a lesser degree. Several dozen Muslims were arrested on charges of forcing their wives to convert to Islam.

anti-christian legislation

The new laws do not mention Christianity or Islam explicitly, but are clearly written to target people who convert to a religion other than Hinduism, while exempting people who “reconvert” to Hinduism.

The measures prohibit conversions made with force, fraud or inducements. Some states provide that anyone intending to convert must apply for permission from the government 60 days in advance. And the laws are often so vaguely written that almost any church activity can be considered illegal.

The law made life dangerous for many pastors. An evangelical preacher in Uttar Pradesh who, like many other Indians, has a single name – Balram – said he and a relative were arrested in August 2020 on suspicion of unauthorized conversions. Pastor Balram said that all they were doing at the time of the arrest was drinking tea.

At the police station, he said, officers punched him in the groin, beat him with wooden sticks, and pulled out strands of his hair. He said that a police officer wore a heavy metal bracelet and kept hitting his relative on the head. “His head still hurts,” Pastor Balram said.

However, Vinod Patil, a Pentecostal preacher in Madhya Pradesh, does not give up. He leaves the house silently and never in a group. He hops on a small Honda motorcycle and drives past small towns and wheat fields, the Bible tucked inside his jacket. He constantly checks his mirrors to make sure he’s not being followed. “The Constitution gives us the right to preach openly,” he said. “Still, you have to be careful.”

Hindu extremists warned Pastor Patil that they would kill him if they caught him preaching. So last year he closed his Living Hope Pentecostal Church, which he said has 400 members, and switched to small underground services, usually at night. “Before, when we had a problem, we would go to the police,” he said. “Now the anti-Christians have the government with them. Anti-Christians are everywhere.”