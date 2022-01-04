City Hall decrees emergency situation in Teresina

The city of Teresina decreed an emergency situation due to the damage caused by the heavy rains that hit the city in recent days. According to the municipal Civil Defense, 17,000 people live in areas where the rise in the level of the Parnaíba and Poti rivers threatens to cause flooding.

“In addition to adopting a series of measures to assist these families, we are decreeing an emergency situation in the city, so that we can act more quickly in assisting flood victims”, informed Mayor José Pessoa Leal, yesterday (2).

Meteorology

According to the meteorologist from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) Olívio Bahia Neto, it rained more in the capital of Piauí between Friday (31) and 9:00 am today (3) than the volume expected for the entire month January, 199.6 millimeters (mm) against 196.8 mm.

Also according to Neto, it should continue to rain in the region, albeit less intensely, until at least next Friday (7). In addition to high humidity and high temperatures, an area of ​​high pressure leverages the rains that reach an extensive area from eastern Pará to the coast of Ceará.

The executive manager of the municipal secretary of Civil Defense, João Batista Alves, told the Brazil Agency that the city remains on alert. This morning, rescuers removed 15 families from risky areas in the São Joaquim neighborhood, in the north of the capital, to a municipal school. In total, 117 families have been evacuated from flooded areas and one person died after his car was dragged by the force of the water and fell into a stream about two meters deep. Another five occupants of the vehicle were rescued alive.

water level

In a statement, the government of Piauí informed that, due to the summer rains, the rise in the water level of the rivers that bathe Teresina and other cities in Piauí is already expected, but that, so far, “the situation is under control”.

Technicians from the state secretariat for Civil Defense (Sedec) have been monitoring the main water courses, in addition to keeping in touch with municipal authorities. Also according to the state government, the expectation of the Geological Survey of Brazil (CPRM) is that the level of the Parnaíba River will stabilize close to Teresina, not exceeding the alert quota.

According to a bulletin sent by CPRM this Monday, the level of the Parnaíba River, in Floriano, is above the alert quota for the capital.