Clash between guerrillas leaves at least 23 dead in Colombia – News

At least 23 people have died in clashes between the ELN, the last recognized guerrilla in Colombia, and FARC dissidences that have walked away from the peace agreement in a region bordering Venezuela, the Defense Ministry said on Monday (3) .

“We now have 23 dead that have been found so far” in a rural area of ​​the department of Arauca (in the northeast), detailed deputy minister Jairo García after holding a security council in the region, without specifying whether there are civilians among the victims.

This morning, authorities had presented an initial balance of 16 deaths in fighting between rebels.

“We are carrying out an exercise of lifting the bodies”, assured García after presenting the new figure.

Conservative President Iván Duque said that “it is likely that there are also civilians” murdered during the clashes in the department, which has more than 300,000 inhabitants.

His government attributes the clashes to the 2,200-kilometer “porous border” that Colombia shares with Venezuela, where Nicolas Maduro’s government “consents to the presence of illegal armed groups.”

The ELN and FARC dissidents “are operating at ease in Venezuelan territory with the consent and protection of the dictatorial regime” of Maduro, the Colombian president denounced at the end of the security council in Cartagena (north).

Colombia and Venezuela broke off relations shortly after Duque came to power in August 2018.

According to the head of the Public Defender’s Office, Carlos Camargo, more than ten families had to flee because of the fighting in the municipalities of Tame and Saravena. Local authorities claim that some communities are trapped in the crossfire.

“Very serious”



President Duque ordered the Defense Minister, the military leadership and two battalions to move to the border line, where Colombian public forces were the target of kidnappings and deadly attacks throughout 2021.

In a message broadcast on Twitter, the director of the NGO Human Rights Watch, José Miguel Vivanco, called the current situation “very serious”.

The ELN is recognized as the last guerrilla group in the country after the disarmament of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which negotiated its demobilization in an agreement with the government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Manuel Santos in 2016.

Its base is estimated at around 2,500 men and women, according to the independent research center Indepaz.

In turn, the FARC dissidents total around 5,200 fighters without a unified command, the majority (85%) of which are new recruits who have never joined the extinct rebel organization, according to the same source.

According to Colombian military intelligence, at least two dissidence leaders were assassinated in Venezuela recently over disputes with other armed groups.

Dissidents, ELN and criminals of paramilitary origin dispute drug trafficking in the region.

After four decades of direct combat against drug trafficking, with funding from the United States, Colombia remains the largest producer of cocaine in the world and the American consumer market is its main destination.

Although the peace agreement has alleviated political violence, Colombia is suffering an onslaught from armed groups with massacres, targeted killings and forced displacements.