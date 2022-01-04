Close to making its new coach official, Cruzeiro announces new soccer director for 2022

With experience at Athletico-PR and Queens Park Rangers, in England, Pedro Martins will lead Cruzeiro’s football in 2022

THE cruise announced this Monday (3) Pedro Martins as his new football director. The professional, with experience in Athletic-PR and at Queens Park Rangers, in England, it is another confirmed name of the administration of Ronaldo Phenomeno.

At Cruzeiro, Pedro Martins will work alongside the former defender Paulo André, announced in December as responsible for the team’s football diagnosis and strategic planning. He is expected at Toca da Raposa II this Tuesday (4).

With soccer director officially announced, Cruzeiro should intensify the search for a new coach and can opt for a foreigner. Last week, the Minas Gerais club confirmed the exit from the technical committee led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

In the early days of 2022, the new administration headed by Ronaldo will seek significant spending cuts and review player contracts, including those announced for next season. The full-back Pará, announced in December, terminated with the club before the turn of the year.

The professional, graduated in Administration and with an MBA from the University of Liverpool, has worked as a manager at Athletico/PR and Queens Park Rangers, in England, in addition to having been CEO of Ferroviária/SP. Pedro is already performing this Tuesday at Toca da Raposa II.