Close to selling Alonso to Russia, Atlético-MG will have a 190% profit on the defender’s negotiation | athletic-mg

Junior defender Alonso is on his way to be the big sale in Atlético-MG’s transfer window. Incumbent of the Paraguayan national team, the player is the target of a proposal of 8.2 million euros from Krasnodar, of Russia. That’s BRL 52.6 million at the current price. The athlete’s trading, about to be enshrined, will give a profit of 190% to the Rooster.

Alonso arrived at Atlético in July 2020, under the recommendation of coach Jorge Sampaoli. He was on loan from Lille (France) to Boca Juniors, who wanted his stay. €3 million were paid to the French for 100% of the royalties. At the time, R$ 18 million were invested.

Atlético’s budget foresees R$ 140 million in athlete sales for 2022. The negotiation with Russian football involving Alonso will be responsible for 37.5% of the goal in the football department headed by Rodrigo Caetano

1 of 2 Junior Alonso celebrating the title of the Brazilian Rooster — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Junior Alonso celebrating the title of the Brazilian Rooster — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

The player quickly became a key part of the defense, acting on the left side of the central defense. With Sampaoli and Cuca, he was the absolute starter, maintaining his position in the Paraguayan national team, partnering with Gustavo Gómez. The Palmeiras defender was even consulted by Alexandre Mattos, then Galo’s football director, about Alonso, giving the “endorsement”.

– Alonso, actually, Sampaoli indicated him. I even called Gustavo Gomez asking Alonso, and he said it very well. He was very strong with Boca and we managed to run over him. The pandemic helped, Boca was unsure whether it would come back or not, and I was emphatic. Things worked out. Sampaoli was instrumental in Alonso’s trip – said Mattos, in participation to the Ge Market Central this Monday.

Atlético has a recent history of good sales of defenders abroad. Traded Jemerson to Monaco in 2016. Sold Bremer to Torino in 2018.