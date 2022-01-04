Cobra Kai actress is daughter of Karate Kid star and fans didn’t know

Season four of Cobra Kai brings a new actress to the Netflix series. What fans didn’t know is that the artist is the daughter of Ralph Macchio, Daniel LaRusso from the show and Karate Kid.

The actress in question is Julia Macchio. The daughter of the Karate Kid star participates in the fourth season as cousin Vanessa.

Born in 1992, the daughter of Daniel de Cobra Kai does not have acting as her main career. Julia has few credits as an actress, the Netflix series being one of them.

Other than that, Julia Macchio appeared in Minha Vida Dava Um Filme, in 2012, and A Girlfriend of My Brother, in 2018. On social networks, Ralph Macchio’s daughter usually shows some moments with her father.

On Instagram, netizens even find Julia hanging out with her father and William Zabka, Johnny Lawrence from Cobra Kai and from Karate Kid.

Check out some of these moments below.

More about Cobra Kai on Netflix

Cobra Kai is the continuation of the Karate Kid universe. The series was a YouTube production but was eventually acquired by Netflix.

At the streaming giant, Cobra Kai has acquired a new level of popularity. The series is praised by fans and critics for its playful style and the way it honors the legacy of the Karate Kid franchise.

Below is a synopsis of Cobra Kai from Netflix.

“Decades after the competition that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel is back in this sequel to the Karate Kid trilogy.”

In season four, the two will just join forces to stop Cobra Kai, dominated by John Kreese. The villain, to stop former apprentice Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, brings back Terry Silver, Karate Kid 3’s main threat.

Cobra Kai has spent four seasons on Netflix.