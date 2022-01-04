Cobra Kai: Season 5 will answer Karate Kid 3’s question; look!

the 4th season of Snake Kai it barely debuted on Netflix and the success of the show has already made the platform announce the 5th season of the series, which will even bring responses from the end of Kid Karate 3.

The new season that just opened is focused on the teamwork of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate to win the All Valley Tournament. Showrunner Hayden Schlossberg has already teased fans about next season’s plot.

The creator commented that season 5 will explore what would happen if Daniel LaRusso lost at the end of Kid Karate 3. So, check out more details about the showrunner’s comments for the future of the show!

(Source: Netflix/Disclosure)Source: Netflix

What would happen if Daniel LaRusso lost the final fight in Karate Kid 3?

The focus of season four of Snake Kai in the conflicts between the fighting styles of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and in the return of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) since the third film in Karate Kid, already left open for fans what will happen in the next episodes of the series.

The show’s recent season finale showed how Terry Silver managed to get John Kreese to end up in jail and give the villain from Kid Karate 3 take control of the dojos.

So, Snake Kai will have more power than ever and Daniel will return to his underdog post, needing to team up with Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) to defeat him, while Johnny and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) must become involved in the plot after they resolve their relationship.

With that, showrunner Schlossberg has already made it clear that season 5 will be focused on what would happen if Daniel LaRusso lost the film’s final fight.

Despite the doubt that remained to fans at the end of season 4 of Snake Kai, the show should return in 2022 and viewers will get answers, but while that doesn’t happen, take the opportunity to review the best moments of this season!