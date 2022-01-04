Comcam confirms 3 more cases of H3N2 flu; two are in Campo Mourão

Through examinations at the Central Laboratory of Paraná, the State Department of Health (Sesa) confirmed three more cases of Influenza H3N2 at Comcam, two more in Campo Mourão and another in Terra Boa. Campo Mourão already has three cases of the virus. Two weeks ago he had confirmed the first, in a young patient. All those infected showed mild symptoms of the disease and are doing well.

THE TRIBUNE tried more details with the 11th Regional Health of Campo Mourão about the situation, but was informed that data and information about the disease are centralized by Sesa, in Curitiba and has no authorization to pass on data. The recommendation to the population, especially risk groups, is to try to get vaccinated to increase the body’s immunity.

It is believed that the new variant of the virus may have arisen due to the low uptake of vaccination against the flu this year, a problem that occurred throughout the region and state. “Everyone focused on vaccination against Covid-19 and ended up leaving aside the flu vaccination, which is a danger, as it favors the emergence of variants”, reported the Secretary of Health of Campo Mourão, Sérgio Henrique dos Santos , in a recent press interview.

In the Comcam region, the municipalities are strengthening the flu vaccination campaign with differentiated operation at health posts. The concern is an outbreak of the disease in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, which would further affect the Public Health System. According to the Regional Health, all municipalities are supplied with doses of flu vaccines, however, several residents from at-risk groups did not attend for immunization. With that, the doses were made available to the entire population.

In Campo Mourão, the orientation for residents is that, when they feel the symptoms of the disease, they look for the health units in the municipality, UPA, or the Emergency Room of Lar Paraná to carry out tests. As the health secretary, the teams are prepared to treat the disease and know how to lead in the best way possible.

Another recommendation is that the population try to prevent themselves, avoiding crowds, closed environments, using a mask and frequent hand hygiene. It is worth remembering that the current vaccine does not protect against the variant, but it strengthens the patient’s immune system, preventing more serious complications of the disease.

So far, according to data from Sesa, Paraná has 262 cases of H3N2 flu and already has transmission considered community, when the contagion between people occurs in the same territory, between individuals with no travel history and without it being possible to define the origin of the transmission . The state also has one death caused by complications from the flu.

Of those infected, 130 are women and 132 men. The age range varies from one month to 89 years old. The death refers to a 77-year-old woman with comorbidities, resident in Maringá. The patient was admitted on December 8th, evolving to death on the 11th of the same month.

According to Sesa, Paraná is going through an atypical moment where it registered an increase in the number of cases and hospital demand in recent weeks, for the Flu Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndromes – SRAG’s, in midsummer, and these diseases have greater circulation in the southern hemisphere usually in the winter period.

The symptoms of H3N2 are known and most of them cause high fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body and joints. Sesa’s guidance is that in case of symptoms, the population should seek a health service for assistance.

“Non-pharmacological measures such as the use of masks, hand washing and the use of alcohol gel is not just for Covid, this is also true for Influenza. And in cases of contamination, the main thing is that people seek care in Health Units throughout the state”, reinforces the department.

Tamiflu

Within 48 hours of infection with the Influenza virus, the drug oseltamivir (tamiflu), when prescribed by a doctor and in appropriate dosage, is effective against the worsening of the clinical condition, reducing the risk of death.

Sesa again informed that Paraná does not have an outbreak of the flu, but more than 700,000 vaccines against Influenza have not yet been applied throughout the state. Therefore, it is necessary that the population continue to seek immunization.

strains

Over time, the disease mutates, resulting in the so-called “sublineages”, such as H3N2, which is a type of the Influenza A (H3) virus, circulating in the state for at least five years. Consequently, the sublines have “strains” that specifically distinguish the virus responsible for the infection, as is the case of Darwin, newly discovered in Australia and inserted in H3N2.

Among the confirmed cases of H3N2 in the state, three have already been confirmed for the Darwin strain, in the municipalities of Castro and Pato Branco (two 23-year-old women), in addition to a resident of Rio de Janeiro, diagnosed in the city of Rio Negro in Paraná ( a 22 year old male).