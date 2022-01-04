Copa SP: Fluminense, Lusa, Inter and Corinthians debut this Tuesday; see all the games of the day | Junior soccer sp cup

The third day of games for the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup marks the debut of the three teams with the most achievements in the tournament: Corinthians (10), Fluminense and Inter (five each).

Portuguesa, owner of two Copinha cups and also with a tradition in training athletes, will also debut this Tuesday. Another 22 matches take place in the interior of São Paulo.

+ Watch the goals from the first round:

See the full list of games below:

Owner of five Copinha titles, Fluminense enters the field at 3:15 pm, in Matão, in Group 6 of the competition, against Jacuipense, from Bahia (click here to follow in Real Time with exclusive videos). The sportv broadcasts the match.

Fluminense’s bet to try for the sixth title at Copinha is based on the experience of those who were part of the professional cast last year, such as John Kennedy, Matheus Martins and Wallace.

Considered Xerém’s greatest jewel in recent years, 16-year-old Arthur was also called up, as well as several names from “Geração dos Sonhos”, Brazilian U-17 champion in 2020. In the group’s other game, at 1pm, Matonense faces Fast, from Amazonas.

1 of 4 Arthur Wenderroscky, Fluminense midfielder — Photo: Felipe Siqueira Arthur Wenderroscky, Fluminense midfielder — Photo: Felipe Siqueira

With two Copinha titles on her curriculum, the Portuguesa, which also carries a tradition in training players, takes the field at 5:15 pm, in Mogi das Cruzes, against União Mogi, with sportv broadcast and real-time monitoring by ge, with videos exclusive shots and goals (click here to follow).

2 of 4 Portuguesa prepares for the São Paulo Cup dispute — Photo: Dorival Rosa/Portuguesa Portuguese prepares for the São Paulo Cup dispute — Photo: Dorival Rosa/Portuguesa

International x São Raimundo-RR

Also in Group 25, in Mogi das Cruzes, Inter, champion of the last edition, in 2020, and second greatest champion, with five cups, enters the field at 19:30 to catch São Raimundo-RR. The duel has sportv transmission. To follow in Real Time, with exclusive videos, click here.

Two names stand out among Inter’s entries for Copinha: strikers Enzo and Matteo, both 18 years old and sons of idol Fernandão and former striker Amoroso, respectively.

3 of 4 Matteo and Enzo, sons of Amoroso and Fernandão — Photo: Personal archive Matteo and Enzo, sons of Amoroso and Fernandão — Photo: Personal archive

The biggest champion of Copinha, with ten titles, Corinthians closes the day of the tournament’s games, at 9:45 pm, against Resende, in São José dos Campos, also with sportv broadcast (click here to follow in Real Time, with exclusive videos from throws and goals).

Timon’s big name is Giovane. At 18, the forward trained with the professional squad and is on the radar of Sylvinho’s coaching staff for the 2022 season. Coach Diego Siston will have some players who have already played for the professional team, such as defender Lucas Belezi, midfielder Luis Mandaca and the forwards Rodrigo Varanda and Felipe Augusto.

4 out of 4 Giovane has stood out in Corinthians’ under-20 category — Photo: Anderson Rodrigues / Ag.Corinthians Giovane has stood out in Corinthians’ under-20 category — Photo: Anderson Rodrigues / Ag.Corinthians

In the other duel of Group 15, São José host River-PI, at 19:30.

Group 1 (Votuporanga)

11 am – Votuporanguense x Monte Azul

1:15 pm – Bahia x Atlético-MT

Group 2 (Tanabi)

13h – Tanabi x Guarani

3:15 pm – Vila Nova x Aquidauanense

Group 5 (French)

5:45 pm – Francana x Ponte Preta

20h – Youth x Confidence-PB

Group 13 (Guaratinguetá)

13h – Manthiqueira x XV de Piracicaba

3:15 pm – Vitória x São José-RS

Group 16 (Suzano)

13h – Suzano x Ituano Union

3:15 pm – Fortaleza x Concordia-AC

Group 19 (Jaguariúna)

13h – Jaguariúna x Red Bull Bragantino

3:15 pm – ABC x Fluminense-PI

Group 23 (Osasco)

17h – Audax x Santo André

7:15 pm – Joinville x Camaçariense

Group 26 (Guarulhos)

13h – Guarulhos x Flamengo-SP

3:15 pm – Avaí x Santana

Group 27 (Mauá)

13h – Mauá x Mauaense

3:15 pm – Atlético-GO x Volta Redonda