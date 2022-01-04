Corinthians base director explains details of striker Cau’s departure

Attacker Cauê’s fate in 2022 is about to be sealed. How did you find the my helm, the young man is contracting with Lommel SK, from Belgium, a team belonging to the City Football Group. The director of the training department at Corinthians, Osvaldo Neto, explained details of the player’s departure.

“Corinthians made every effort to keep him, we wanted to keep Cauê. We even paid R$500,000 for the loan and 5% of its economic rights. However, there was an imbroglio between the player and Novorizontino, who had a contract with him. There was also an exchange of agents, he worked with Elenko and then went to Giuliano Bertolucci’s office,” said the professional from Timão in an interview with GE.

The 19-year-old athlete arrived at the Parque São Jorge club in mid 2019, on loan from Grêmio Novorizontino until March 2022. To continue with the center forward beyond this period, the Alvinegro team would have to pay the purchase price of R$ 2 millions. About this decision, Osvaldo said that the situation was discussed by the professional department and not by the base.

“Our percentage of rights was very low, only 5%. There was also a contractual issue with Novorizontino, which we did not get involved in. We would have to pay R$ 2 million for 40% of the economic rights. For a scenario in which the player would not act as a professional straight away, these are numbers that cannot be done“, added Alessandro Nunes, football manager at the club, on the matter.

In 2021, the center forward rose to the professional team at the request of Vagner Mancini. However, he lost space in the team after the arrival of coach Sylvinho. In all, he played in 14 matches and scored two goals. Recently, he also had his situation with Corinthians explained by the president of Novorizontino to the my helm. The player no longer appeared in the material released by the club for the debut of Copinha.

