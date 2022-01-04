Corinthians faces Resende on their debut for the Copa So Paulo; know everything

After 29 days of training and friendlies, the Corinthians Under-20 is back with an official commitment. Timãozinho faces Resende this Tuesday, at 9:45 pm, at the Martins Pereira Stadium, in a match valid for the first round of the group stage of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup.

The match marks the first commitment of the Corinthians youth categories in 2022. Timãozinho is in Group 15 of the Copa São Paulo, alongside River, from Piauí, and São José, in addition to Resende, opponents of the initial round.

Timãozinho, it’s worth remembering, hasn’t won the competition since 2017. In the last edition, it stopped in the semifinals against Internacional, still under the command of Dyego Coelho, who now commands the Under-23 team at Portimonense.

For you to know all the details of the match, the my helm prepared an information dossier with everything Faithful needs to know about the game. Check out!

likely lineup

The selection of Corinthians to debut in the competition does not promise major changes in the traditional tactical system. Without the starting lineup Cauê, who sent his departure to Belgian football, Diogo Siston should opt for Felipe Augusto in his place. Matheus Araújo and Guilherme Biro fight for the title in the right half.

Therefore, a probable Corinthians has: Alan Gobetti, Léo Mana, Belezi, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Mandaca, Riquelme (Ryan), Matheus Araújo (Biro) and Keven; Giovane and Felipe Augusto.

Arbitration

The referee of the match will be Guilherme Francisco Maciel da Silva and Rosário. He will be assisted by Leandro Fernandes Rodrigues and Matheus Guilherme Biselli da Cruz. Tiago Mattos da Silva will be the additional referee.

Streaming

The first official commitment of the Corinthians base in 2022 will be broadcast by the closed TV channel SportTV. Fans who want to watch the match in the stands of the Estádio Martins Pereira, in São José dos Campos, can do so for free, without having to withdraw their ticket in advance. The gates will open one hour in advance.

