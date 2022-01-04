Corinthians fans elects the best champion team in Copinha; see result

Copinha has already started and, although Corinthians has not yet made its debut, it is inevitable to think about the tournament and not remember Timãozinho’s campaigns. Since the turn of the century, there have been six titles with different casts. The 2015 team, however, seems to have greater affection from Fiel and was elected as the best since 2001.

According to a poll carried out by my helm, the team formed by Caique França; Léo Príncipe, Rafael Augusto, Rodrigo Sam, Guilherme Arana; Maycon, Marciel, Matheus Vargas, Matheus Cassini; Tocantins and Gabriel Vasconcelos was preferred by 41.8% of the Corinthians fans.

The team, champion with 100% success, with eight wins, 26 goals scored and four conceded, surpassed the campaigns of 2004, 2005, 2009, 2012 and 2017 in the poll. Thus, the second place, with 25% of the votes, went to the 2012 team, formed by Matheus; Cristiano, Antônio Carlos, Marquinhos, Denner; Gomes, Anderson; Giovanni, Matheuzinho, Léo Arthur and Douglas Tanque.

Of the 1297 votes cast, 18.3% elected the last Timãozinho winner of the 2017 Cup as the best of the century. The teams from 2004, with 8.7%, from 2005, with 5.1%, and from 2009, with 1%, close the voting – see the poll below.

The current Corinthians team to compete in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup will debut this Tuesday, at 21:45, against Resende-RJ. The match will be broadcast by SportTV.

See the poll conducted by Meu Timão

*Result of the poll calculated until 5:54 pm this Monday, January 3rd, 2021.

