Corinthians has nine U-20 players out of Copinha; see the situation of each one

Corinthians begins on Tuesday its journey in search of the 11th title of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. The biggest champion of the tournament, Timãozinho will face Resende, from Rio de Janeiro, at 21:45, in São José dos Campos.

For the competition, Diogo Siston’s commission selected a group of thirty players, which includes U-15, U-17 and U-20 athletes – see the list below. Still, nine names from the oldest category in the Corinthians base are not in the team’s plans for the competition.

the athletes Anderson Chaves, Eduardo Tanque, Juan David, Gabriel Góes, Caio de Lucca, Luan Lino, Thalisson, Wesley Borges and Cauê will not participate in the Corinthians campaign in the next Copinha. Striker Cauê has yet to be enrolled, but is not in the plans of coach Diogo Siston, as he sent his departure to Lommel SK, from Belgium.

The other names on the list have different situations from each other. Gabriel Góes, Thalisson and Wesley Borges were left out of the list for medical reasons, while the others were not included due to technical reasons. Anderson Chaves, even, must return to Vila Nova, holder of his pass.

Colombian Juan David is another one who may leave the club later this year. The midfielder was relocated to the U-23 in the final stretch of the season, and does not like the current coach of the U-20 team.

Although he hasn’t even made his debut for the club, midfielder Caio de Lucca has a professional contract with Corinthians until January 2024. Luan Lino, his teammate, did not make his debut for the club, since he was hired in November 2021. contract is valid until 2023.

Eduardo Tanque joined Corinthians at the beginning of 2020 for the Under-20, and played for the category on nine occasions, being reallocated to the Under-23 the following year, where he played five games. The player is managed by ex-back André Santos and has a relationship with Corinthians until October 2024, being one of the longest-lasting at the club.

See Corinthians subscribers for the Copinha

Goalkeepers: Alan Gobetti, Bruno, Felipe Longo and Kauê;

Alan Gobetti, Bruno, Felipe Longo and Kauê; Sides : Daniel Marcos, Leo Maná and Reginaldo;

: Daniel Marcos, Leo Maná and Reginaldo; defenders : Alemão, João Pedro, Lucas Belezi, Murillo and Robert Renan;

: Alemão, João Pedro, Lucas Belezi, Murillo and Robert Renan; Socks: Biro, Cauan, Keven, Luis Mandaca, Matheus Araújo, Pedrinho, Riquelme, Ryan, Thomas, and Vitor;

Biro, Cauan, Keven, Luis Mandaca, Matheus Araújo, Pedrinho, Riquelme, Ryan, Thomas, and Vitor; Attackers: Arthur Sousa, Emerson Urso, Felipe Augusto, Giovane, Pedro, Richard and Rodrigo Varanda.

