Corinthians keeps Felipe on the radar, but the defender’s destination should not be Parque So Jorge

Among the names speculated in the Corinthians ball market in recent days is defender Felipe. The player is on the radar of the Corinthians board, but his destination should not be Parque São Jorge. The portal my helm learned that the 32-year-old defender should stay with Atlético de Madrid. The renewal can even be announced this week.

Felipe’s contract ends in June 2022 and, according to reporter Flavio Ortega, from the channels Disney, the family was already considering returning to Brazil after six years – the defender went to Europe in 2016. But the trend is to stay at the Spanish club that signed him in May 2019.

With the defender, Corinthians’ idea would be to act the same way they did with Vagner Love (2019), Gil (2019), Jô (in 2020) and, last year, Renato Augusto and Paulinho. That is, not let identified players settle with another club without at least trying to sign them.

However, for this to be possible, there is a need for the player to be free on the market as the others mentioned were. In Felipe’s case, this is likely not to happen. As stated above, the trend is for a contract renewal with Atletico Madrid.

Felipe played for the Corinthians between 2012 and 2016. The defender played 116 games, scored eight goals and was part of the squad that won five titles: Libertadores (2012), Mundial (2012), Recopa Sudamericana (2013), Paulista (2013) ) and Brazilian (2015).

See more at: Mercado da Bola, Corinthians Board of Directors, Former Corinthians players and Dulio Monteiro Alves.