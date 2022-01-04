Corinthians meets former U-20 coach at Copinha debut

Corinthians debuts in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup this Tuesday, at 9:45 pm, at the Martins Pereira Stadium, against Resende. The first opponent of Timão in the dispute is commanded by Carlos Leiria, coach with recent experience at club alvinegro.

“It’s a significant reunion due to the importance Corinthians had in my career, to be able to observe some athletes who played with me at Timão’s base and who are now having the opportunity to play in the biggest youth competition in the country,” said the coach.

Leiria arrived at the Parque São Jorge club in 2018, having previously worked in the base categories of Internacional, Resende and Ceará. In 2020, he took charge of the U-20 after Dyego Coelho left the first team. Then, in 2021, he left the command of the U-15 to take over San Francisco, from Panama.

“Expectation is for a great game. Corinthians has one of the most qualified bases in Brazilian football and will be an important challenge for the Resende kids“, said the commander who decided to return to Resende this season.

In this initial phase of Copinha, the club from the East Zone still faces River, from Piauí, and São José. The duel against the team from the interior of São Paulo is scheduled for next Monday, the 10th, at 20:00. All matches take place at the same stadium in São José dos Campos, and are broadcast by SportTV.

See more at: Corinthians and Copinha base.