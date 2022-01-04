Corinthians preaches patience in search of shirt 9, studies names and gives vote of confidence to Jô | corinthians

Patience and caution. These are the watchwords among Corinthians leaders in the search for a 9 shirt for the season.

Alvinegra’s board treats the hiring of a center forward as a priority for 2022, but avoids rushing steps in order not to make mistakes.

For over a month, Corinthians has been scouring the market in search of options for the attack command. Some names please and have already been sought after, as is the case of Uruguayan Cavani, from Manchester United.

However, so far, Timão has not found any center forward that fit the desired profile and, at the same time, is financially viable. Alvinegra’s priority is to reinforce itself with an attacker who is free on the market, so that the club does not need to spend on acquisition of economic rights.

The 2021 hires are used as an example. The stars Paulinho, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes were hired in this way, with no costs other than salaries and gloves.

With difficulties in finding a number 9 that is unanimous internally, Corinthians starts 2022 giving a vote of confidence in Jô, the only center forward available in the squad. Last year, marked by controversy, the veteran was the team’s top scorer and assist leader.

The fact that Timão only competes in the São Paulo Championship at the beginning of the year and debuts in Libertadores only in April gives more tranquility to the board.

Next week, President Duilio Monteiro Alves will give a press conference and should try to contain the anxiety of the Alvinegro fan. Corinthians football manager Alessandro Nunes and director Roberto de Andrade adopted a similar tone at the end of last year.

In addition to Cavani, a name that entered Corinthians’ agenda was Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, after being offered at the end of 2021. He wants to seek new air, but the Minas Gerais club does not intend to facilitate the release. In this way, Timon waits for the player to resolve their situation before proceeding with any negotiation.

With the help of Cifut (Football Intelligence Center), Corinthians seeks center forwards in Brazil and abroad. Entrepreneurs with good traffic in the club are also being hired.