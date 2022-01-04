Corinthians still has ten U23 players to find their way around; category must end

Corinthians has already sold 36 U23 players throughout the 2021 season, as shown by the portal my helm. But there are still ten players under contract that the club needs to find a destination for 2022.

According to a survey of the my helm, the players in this category who are still under contract with the club are as follows:

Goalkeepers – Yago ;

; Sides – Igor Ant ;

; Defenders – John Lessa, Heitor Casagrande, Léo Paraíso and Gabriel Araújo ;

; Steering wheels – Kauê Souza ;

; Socks – Fessin ;

; Attackers – Rafael Bilu and Matheus Matias.

The simplest case to solve is that of Léo Paraíso, who will be without a link as of February 28th. In turn, the most complicated cases are those of Yago and Gabriel Araújo, who only finished in 2023. The goalkeeper’s, on January 31st. The defender’s, on September 30th – See all link terms below.

Remember that the under-23 category of Corinthians will not have competition until the middle of the year. If the same happens. All because the CBF, organizer of the Brazilian Aspirants, is even thinking about extinguishing the competition.

In time: even without a squad or a calendar, the Corinthians board has not yet confirmed the end of the under-23 team. In a recent press conference, the director Roberto de Andrade informed that the theme was still the subject of study at the club.

Check the contract time of Corinthians Under-23 players

