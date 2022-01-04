Coronavirus: despite vaccines and controls, station in remote Antarctica faces covid outbreak

January 3, 2022

Two-thirds of station workers are infected, but authorities say the situation is not serious.

A Belgian scientific research station in Antarctica is facing an outbreak of covid-19, despite workers there being fully vaccinated and the site being in one of the most remote regions in the world.

As of December 14, at least 16 of the 25 workers at the Princess Elisabeth Polar Station have contracted the virus.

So far, officials say, cases remain moderate.

“The situation is not dramatic,” Joseph Cheek, project manager for the International Polar Foundation, told the BBC.

“Although it was an inconvenience to quarantine staff members who caught the virus, it did not significantly affect our work on the station in general,” said Cheek.

“All station residents were offered the option of departing on a flight scheduled for January 12. However, all expressed their desire to stay and continue their work,” he added.

News of the outbreak was first reported in the Belgian newspaper Le Soir.

The first positive test was registered on December 14, in a team that had arrived seven days earlier.

They and other researchers who tested positive were quarantined, but the virus continued to circulate.

Employees arriving at the station must be vaccinated against the virus and tested.

There are two doctors at the station and further arrivals at the outpost have been suspended until the outbreak is over.

The Princess Elisabeth station is operated by the International Polar Foundation and entered service in 2009.