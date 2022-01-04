Coronavirus: despite vaccines and controls, station in remote Antarctica faces covid outbreak

Abhishek Pratap

Polar Research Station exterior photo

Credit, International Polar Foundation

Photo caption,

Two-thirds of station workers are infected, but authorities say the situation is not serious.

A Belgian scientific research station in Antarctica is facing an outbreak of covid-19, despite workers there being fully vaccinated and the site being in one of the most remote regions in the world.

As of December 14, at least 16 of the 25 workers at the Princess Elisabeth Polar Station have contracted the virus.

So far, officials say, cases remain moderate.

“The situation is not dramatic,” Joseph Cheek, project manager for the International Polar Foundation, told the BBC.

