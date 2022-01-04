Coutinho says ‘okay’ to leave Barcelona and already knows where he wants to play in 2022, says the newspaper

Midfielder has already received the approval of the Blaugrana board and is looking for a new team, according to information from the newspaper Sport

marriage involving Barcelona and Philippe Coutinho is coming to an end. According to the newspaper “Sport”, the Brazilian spoke with the board before Christmas and received approval to look for a new club.

Given this scenario, despite the rumors involving Atlético-MG, palm trees and Flamengo, the midfielder is interested in continuing in Europe and has as a priority to return to the Premier League.

“Coutinho’s desire is to be able to continue his career in a project that has serious aspirations. There is no doubt that his dream is to return to the Premier League”, states the vehicle.

Also according to the publication, tottenham and arsenal they are interested in the Brazilian, but the high salary can prevent a possible agreement with either team.

However, as a contract termination began to be considered, an exit began to gain strength, but a loan could still happen.

“A few weeks ago, Barça saw its unlikely exit, but now it looks like the talks are starting to come to life. The player’s and Barça’s idea would be to break the contract with a transfer, although it is more likely that he can only leave on loan,” says the newspaper Sport.

According to Transfermarkt, a website specializing in transfers, the Brazilian hired by the Liverpool by Barcelona in 2018 for 150 million euros (R$949.89 million at the current price) is currently worth 18 million euros (R$113.99 million).

Coutinho has 16 games and only two goals this season. In addition to the poor performance, the factor that most makes Barça want to leave is to make room in the payroll for new reinforcements, including the newly hired Ferran Towers, attacker who was in the Manchester City.