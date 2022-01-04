Covid-19: China isolates city with more than a million people because of three asymptomatic cases | World

China has confined more than a million additional residents to a central location in the country after discovering three asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 a month before the Beijing Olympics.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, the authorities have applied a “zero Covid” strategy that consists of doing everything to limit the occurrence of new cases as much as possible. (see the video below).

What is China’s ‘zero Covid’ policy that maintains tough rules and prevents pandemic relaxations

Is China’s ‘Covid Zero’ Policy Working? Marcelo Lins explains

However, sporadic contamination has occurred regularly in recent months and the country is redoubling its vigilance as the Winter Olympics approach (4-20 February 2022).

The city of Yuzhou, located in Henan province, about 800 kilometers south of Beijing, announced on Monday night to its 1.2 million residents that they should stay indoors in order to limit the spread of the virus.

The measure, whose duration was not specified, is taken after the discovery of three asymptomatic cases of Covid-19.

Everywhere in Yuzhou, “barriers will be placed to strictly enforce preventive measures,” warned the city in its official account on the Weibo social network.

Any departure from the location is now prohibited without authorization.

New epicenter China reported 175 new cases on Tuesday, including 95 in Xian, where 13 million people have also been in isolation for nearly two weeks. This is the toughest and most important containment in China since the siege of Wuhan (centre) at the start of the pandemic.

The city of Wuhan was the first in the world to impose radical measures two years ago to stop the circulation of what was then presented as a mysterious virus.

Xian, famous for its terracotta underground army, is the new epicenter of the pandemic in the country. More than 1,600 cases have been identified since 9 December.

This official balance has no comparison with the daily balances announced in most countries in the world. But it represents a significant number of cases for China.