Covid-19 in Minas: percentage of positive results rises again and alerts on – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Leopoldo Silva/Senate Agency



The last few days have seen a greater movement of people looking for covid-19 tests in pharmacies in Minas Gerais, which are affiliated with the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains (Abrafarma). And a number that brings an alert: the percentage of positive results has increased.

“We almost doubled the amount of tests carried out in recent weeks, compared to November last year”, emphasizes the CEO of Abrafarma, Sérgio Mena Barreto. He links the increase in demand to two factors. First, people’s illnesses. According to the holiday season.

According to Sérgio, there was an increase in the number of positive results. “We had a declining positive results. In March, April, May 2021, the peak of positive results, we reached peaks of 30%. This was falling and reached 6%. But, unfortunately, it has already passed 20 % again”.

According to him, currently, one in four tests has tested positive for covid-19. “In some places it’s a little more difficult to test, so it takes two, three days to schedule,” he continues.

Another warning made by him is about the increase in cases of people with flu. “Some people do the double test. That is, to check if you have covid or flu,” he adds.