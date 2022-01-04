Covid-19 outbreak interrupts cruise and forces 3,000 tourists to disembark in Lisbon – 03/01/2022

About three thousand passengers were forced to disembark this Monday (3) from a cruise heading to the Canary Islands. An outbreak of Covid-19 on board forced the vessel to interrupt its voyage in Lisbon, Portuguese authorities said.

The AIDAnova cruise ship, with 2,844 passengers and 1,353 crew on board, docked in Lisbon after passing through the port of La Coruña in northwestern Spain. He was scheduled to arrive in the Spanish Canary Islands after passing through the Portuguese island of Madeira.

But after the first cases of contagion appeared on Wednesday (29), operator AIDA Cruises Sunday decided to suspend the trip “for the safety and health of its guests and crew,” a company spokesman told AFP. This Monday, the ship already registered 68 positive cases, 60 of them among the crew.

The first passengers with a positive result were quarantined in hotels. The others were gradually transported by bus to Lisbon airport and sent to their countries of origin, said the head of the Portuguese capital’s Maritime Police, Diogo Vieira Branco. According to him, infected people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Passengers with a positive result on the ship of the German operator AIDAnova were loaded onto a bus bound for Lisbon airport before dawn Image: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP

Passengers vaccinated and tested twice

The airline reported that all passengers over the age of 12, as well as the crew, were “fully vaccinated”. Also, all were tested twice before boarding.

The ship AIDAnova, which has been operating since 2018, has a capacity of around 5,200 passengers, was docked in Lisbon since Wednesday. Several nationalities were on board, but most passengers were Germans.

The boat is due to leave the port of Lisbon this week. His next trip was scheduled for January 15, to La Palma, in the Canary Islands, but it is not yet known whether the cruise will be maintained.

Like most companies in the tourism-related sectors, cruise activity, which had recently resumed, is still trying to recover from the pandemic. But the contamination on board has shaken the trips.

This Monday, more than 2,000 people traveling on a cruise in Indian waters were prevented from disembarking after an outbreak of covid-19 on board. The “Empress” sailed from Mumbai for the former Portuguese colony of Goa, but port authorities blocked the ship on Sunday when it was close to its destination in the city of Vasco, after detecting the infections. At least 66 people on board would be infected with the virus.

Failure to comply with sanitary protocols in Brazil

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) announced this Sunday that it will investigate information on violations of anti-covid protocols on cruises, after outbreaks affected three vessels sailing off the Brazilian coast. “Failure to comply with sanitary protocols and disobedience to restriction measures imposed by the authorities constitute sanitary infractions that, if confirmed, result in fines and suspension of activities (of cruise lines),” warned Anvisa in a statement.

The alert came after Brazilian media outlets reported that passengers on one of the affected ships, the Costa Diadema, violated quarantine orders to attend a New Year’s Eve party.

Brazil allowed cruises to resume in November, but ordered companies to implement strict protocols against covid-19, which included testing passengers and quarantining them in case of infection.

(With information from AFP)